Best luggage deals for Labor Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Carol Yepes/Getty Images

Summer vacation season is winding down, which means one thing: There are plenty of sales on luggage happening right now ahead of Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the best deals on top-rated luggage for Labor Day 2022.

Top products in this article:

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked, $154 (reduced from $200)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $136 (reduced from $340)

Monos 30" Check-In large, $345 (reduced from $383)

The following pieces of luggage are a smart choice for your next plane flight -- we found deals on top-rated carry-ons and larger, checked bags. But these soft-sided and hard-shell luggage options work just as well for smaller weekend road trips.

We scoured all the best luggage retailers to find the best deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more. Most of the reviewer-loved bags on Amazon can be in your hands in two days or even earlier.

Here are the best luggage deals you can get ahead of Labor Day weekend, no coupon code needed.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $154

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks and multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps. On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag, and in medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. The deal below is for a single, medium-size checked bag.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24-inch checked, $154 (reduced from $200)





Samsonite Freeform hardside: $203

Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color. Find it on sale now at Amazon.

Samsonite Freeform hardside 28-inch checked (white), $203 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $136

Rockland

On the hunt for a luggage set for all your summer travels? Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. They're on sale now at Amazon.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside expandable spinner luggage set, $136 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $239

Delsey

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight, suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. It's on sale now at Amazon.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 19-inch carry-on (white), $239 (reduced from $300)

Coolife 3-piece luggage set: $175

Coolife

Score big savings on this three-piece luggage set from Coolife that includes a 20-inch carry-on and 24- and 28-inch checked bags. The suitcases nest inside one another to save space and each comes equipped with multidirectional spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and an aluminum telescoping handle. They're available in several color options and are on sale now at Amazon.

Coolife 3-piece set, $175 (reduced from $300)

Monos Carry-On Plus: $265

Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless, telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids). This carry-on is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $265 (reduced from $294)

Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner: $413

Samsonite

Take advantage of the Samsonite sitewide summer sale, with most suitcases, including the luxe Stryde 111, offered at up to 25% off the retail price.

Sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, the Stryde 111 offers sleek, luxury styling and next-level technology, like a handle system equipped with LED lights to make you stand out in traffic at night, multiple USB charging ports for charging gadgets and a luggage tag that magnetically fits flush into the suitcase.

The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a suitcase worth investing in.

22" Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on pinner, $413 (reduced from $550)

Monos Check-In Large: $345

Monos

This is the check-in version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling. This check-in suitcase is on sale now on the Monos site.

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $345 (reduced from $383)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $335

Travelpro

Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase). Constructed of stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. Prices vary by size and color. It's not in stock now, but check back for a restock.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 19-inch carry-on (vintage gray), $335 (reduced from $370)

Best Labor Day deals to shop this week

Want to check out even more Labor Day deals? Your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) found plenty of Labor Day discounts on all sorts of items for your home and family, including sales on furniture, appliances, tech and more. Shop these deals this Labor Day weekend: