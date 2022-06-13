The best checked luggage bags in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images/izusek

Just like a great piece of carry-on luggage, a reliable checked bag can upgrade your travel experience. We found the best check-in luggage you can buy for your summer vacation and beyond, including some investment pieces and majorly marked down suitcases.

What are the size limitations for checked luggage?

A standard check-in bag, as most major airlines categorize it, is a bag that comes in under 62 linear inches (in combined length, width and height) and weighs 50 pounds or less. A bag larger than this can still be checked -- so long as you're willing to pay an additional fee for it.

Most luggage companies offer check-in luggage in at least two sizes: a medium version that falls into the under-62-inch category; and, a larger option for those who need extra packing space (and don't mind paying for it). Note: Luggage size limits and fees vary by airline and ticket class, so be sure to do your homework in advance.

The best checked luggage in 2022

Below are top-rated checked-bag options as based on user reviews. The luggage pieces come in a variety of siding styles, including traditional fabric, hard polycarbonate and aluminum. All of the featured bags boast telescopic handles, pockets and TSA-compliant locks.

Best of all, we found checked luggage at just about every price point, from less than $100 to more than $1,000, as made by trendy and time-tested luggage brands alike.

Rimowa Classic Check-In

Rimowa

While Rimowa's Classic aluminum collection costs more than most of the competition, consider the line's timeless, grooved suitcases an investment for the long haul. Features include TSA-approved locks, a height-adjustable flex divider (to organize your smaller items) and a telescopic handle. The larger bag, noted as the "L" bag on the Rimowa site, measures a little more than 30 inches, while the slightly smaller medium, or "M," bag measures 27.6 inches.

Rimowa Classic Check-In M, $1,420

Rimowa Classic Check-In L, $1,570

Rimowa Essential Lite

Rimowa

The polycarbonate Rimowa Essential Lite looks similar to the brand's ultra-durable aluminum version, and boasts many of the same features. However, compared to the bags of the Classic line, the sleek-looking suitcase weighs 5 pounds less, and costs half the price.

Rimowa Essential Lite Check in L, $740

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality for $150. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni comes in two checked-bag sizes: a 24-inch suitcase; and, a larger, 28-inch version (which may fall into the oversized luggage category). Prices vary based on size and color.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $135 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 28" checked (silver), $157 (reduced from $195)

Travelpro Platinum Elite

Travelpro

Available in two checked sizes, 25 inches and 29 inches, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is constructed out of stain-resistant fabric, and features stylish leather accents. The bag sports an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products, a fold-out suiter and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.

Need more room? The suitcase also boasts a tapered expansion, offering an extra 2 inches when needed. Prices vary by color.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 25" (shadow black), $390 (reduced from $430)

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" (rich espresso), $365 (reduced from $470)

Away

Away

Away's hard-sided, polycarbonate bags offer great protection for all your belongings. The suitcases boast 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable, washable liner. They're available in two models: "The Medium" (26 inches); and, "The Large" (29 inches).

Need more room for all your summer souvenirs? Away offers expandable, so-called "Flex" versions, which offer nearly 2 more inches of space.

Away The Medium, $345

Away The Large, $375

Monos

Monos

Available in a variety of colors, Monos suitcases offer lots of pockets and zippered compartments. Choose from two check-in sizes -- a 26.5-inch, and a 30-inch.

Like Away, Monos offers a 100-day trial period, and a lifetime warranty.

Monos Check-In medium, $300 (reduced from $333)

Monos Check-In large, $330 (reduced from $367)

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk

Victorinox

The extra-large, 29.9-inch Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk boasts 99 liters of space. It includes two integrated compressible packing cubes, roomy mesh pockets and X-shaped straps to secure belongings. The Spectra is a sustainable luggage choice -- it's made from a high-performance, recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles.

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk, $650

Paravel Aviator Grand

Paravel

It's all in the details with the carbon-neutral Paravel Aviator Grand. The 28-inch polycarbonate shell suitcase with vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim is made with recycled materials inside and out. It's perfect for packing 8 to 10 days worth of clothes -- plus, four pairs of shoes!

To complete your Instagram-ready luxe travel aesthetic, order a monogrammed cabana tote, or a cabana bundle (featuring a monogrammed luggage tag, card case and passport case).

Paravel Aviator Grand, $425

Filson Extra Large Rugged Twill rolling duffle

Filson

If a duffle on wheels is more your style, consider this super-sized Filson bag. It holds up to 135 liters of gear. Ruggedly luxurious, it's constructed out of heavy-duty, industrial-strength waxed twill and equipped with all-terrain wheels. You can roll it around in rain or snow without worries of damaging your belongings. Durable bridle leather handles, straps and accents and solid brass hardware add a refined touch.

Filson Extra Large Rugged Twill rolling duffle, $725

