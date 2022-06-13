The best checked luggage bags in 2022
Just like a great piece of carry-on luggage, a reliable checked bag can upgrade your travel experience. We found the best check-in luggage you can buy for your summer vacation and beyond, including some investment pieces and majorly marked down suitcases.
Top products in this article:
Rimowa Classic Check-In L, $1,570
Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $135 (reduced from $200)
What are the size limitations for checked luggage?
A standard check-in bag, as most major airlines categorize it, is a bag that comes in under 62 linear inches (in combined length, width and height) and weighs 50 pounds or less. A bag larger than this can still be checked -- so long as you're willing to pay an additional fee for it.
Most luggage companies offer check-in luggage in at least two sizes: a medium version that falls into the under-62-inch category; and, a larger option for those who need extra packing space (and don't mind paying for it). Note: Luggage size limits and fees vary by airline and ticket class, so be sure to do your homework in advance.
The best checked luggage in 2022
Below are top-rated checked-bag options as based on user reviews. The luggage pieces come in a variety of siding styles, including traditional fabric, hard polycarbonate and aluminum. All of the featured bags boast telescopic handles, pockets and TSA-compliant locks.
Best of all, we found checked luggage at just about every price point, from less than $100 to more than $1,000, as made by trendy and time-tested luggage brands alike.
(Looking for more luggage options, including checked luggage and carry-ons? Check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 luggage and travel essentials deals.)
Rimowa Classic Check-In
While Rimowa's Classic aluminum collection costs more than most of the competition, consider the line's timeless, grooved suitcases an investment for the long haul. Features include TSA-approved locks, a height-adjustable flex divider (to organize your smaller items) and a telescopic handle. The larger bag, noted as the "L" bag on the Rimowa site, measures a little more than 30 inches, while the slightly smaller medium, or "M," bag measures 27.6 inches.
Rimowa Classic Check-In M, $1,420
Rimowa Classic Check-In L, $1,570
Rimowa Essential Lite
The polycarbonate Rimowa Essential Lite looks similar to the brand's ultra-durable aluminum version, and boasts many of the same features. However, compared to the bags of the Classic line, the sleek-looking suitcase weighs 5 pounds less, and costs half the price.
Rimowa Essential Lite Check in L, $740
Samsonite Omni expandable luggage
The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality for $150. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.
The Omni comes in two checked-bag sizes: a 24-inch suitcase; and, a larger, 28-inch version (which may fall into the oversized luggage category). Prices vary based on size and color.
Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $135 (reduced from $200)
Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 28" checked (silver), $157 (reduced from $195)
Travelpro Platinum Elite
Available in two checked sizes, 25 inches and 29 inches, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is constructed out of stain-resistant fabric, and features stylish leather accents. The bag sports an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products, a fold-out suiter and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries.
Need more room? The suitcase also boasts a tapered expansion, offering an extra 2 inches when needed. Prices vary by color.
Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 25" (shadow black), $390 (reduced from $430)
Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 29" (rich espresso), $365 (reduced from $470)
Away
Away's hard-sided, polycarbonate bags offer great protection for all your belongings. The suitcases boast 360-degree spinner wheels, and a removable, washable liner. They're available in two models: "The Medium" (26 inches); and, "The Large" (29 inches).
Need more room for all your summer souvenirs? Away offers expandable, so-called "Flex" versions, which offer nearly 2 more inches of space.
Monos
Available in a variety of colors, Monos suitcases offer lots of pockets and zippered compartments. Choose from two check-in sizes -- a 26.5-inch, and a 30-inch.
Like Away, Monos offers a 100-day trial period, and a lifetime warranty.
Monos Check-In medium, $300 (reduced from $333)
Monos Check-In large, $330 (reduced from $367)
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk
The extra-large, 29.9-inch Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk boasts 99 liters of space. It includes two integrated compressible packing cubes, roomy mesh pockets and X-shaped straps to secure belongings. The Spectra is a sustainable luggage choice -- it's made from a high-performance, recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles.
Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk, $650
Paravel Aviator Grand
It's all in the details with the carbon-neutral Paravel Aviator Grand. The 28-inch polycarbonate shell suitcase with vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim is made with recycled materials inside and out. It's perfect for packing 8 to 10 days worth of clothes -- plus, four pairs of shoes!
To complete your Instagram-ready luxe travel aesthetic, order a monogrammed cabana tote, or a cabana bundle (featuring a monogrammed luggage tag, card case and passport case).
Filson Extra Large Rugged Twill rolling duffle
If a duffle on wheels is more your style, consider this super-sized Filson bag. It holds up to 135 liters of gear. Ruggedly luxurious, it's constructed out of heavy-duty, industrial-strength waxed twill and equipped with all-terrain wheels. You can roll it around in rain or snow without worries of damaging your belongings. Durable bridle leather handles, straps and accents and solid brass hardware add a refined touch.
Filson Extra Large Rugged Twill rolling duffle, $725
Related content from CBS Essentials
- The best rolling luggage for your needs
- What to pack on your Disneyland or Walt Disney World vacation
- Spring break travel: Popular trips to book in 2022
- 14 perfect summer beach reads
- Super-smart camping gear for everyone, from tenderfoots to experts
- Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and more: The newest and best rated activity and fitness trackers of 2022
- What to pack for your next beach trip
- What to pack for your spring ski trip
for more features.