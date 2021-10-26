The ultimate guide to Black Friday 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find pre-Black Friday deals and all the details about Black Friday 2021 here. Sasha Pritchard Photography

Black Friday is right around the corner, and if you're looking to get your holiday shopping game plan together, you've come to the right place. Here is your guide to Black Friday 2021.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2021

Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving) is one of the biggest sale shopping events of the year, with most every major retailer offering big discounts on holiday gifts, the hottest toys of 2021, apparel, housewares, tech gadgets and more. In past years, shoppers have stayed up late the night of Thanksgiving, just to line up in front of stores for early morning openings and doorbuster deals. In light of COVID-19, many stores closed on Thanksgiving 2020, and instead offered Black Friday deals online.

This year Walmart and Target have already announced that they will close on Thanksgiving Day. It's possible that other stores will similarly prioritize socially distanced shopping options, such as online ordering and curbside pickup, in 2021, eliminating the need to leave home early and stand in a line.

Black Friday 2021 is on Nov. 26, but sales typically start before that date. Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale launched on Oct. 4 this year, for example. You can get deals on Alexa-enabled gadgets including the Amazon Echo Show 8, crave-worthy tech such as the Amazon Kindle e-reader and great pricing on the hottest toys of 2021 now through the end of the holiday season.

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 event, called Black Friday Deals for Days, starts online on Nov. 3 and in store on Nov. 5, though many of Walmart's Black Friday deals are available now.

Electronics retailer Best Buy has similarly launched early Black Friday deals. Right now you can save more than 50% on Beats by Dr. Dre headphones, save more than 60% on the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer and save 62% on an 11.6-inch HP Chromebook. You can also find great deals on TVs, including a 70" Samsung UHD TV available for just $600.

Target has not yet announced its Black Friday deals, though the store has announced a Holiday Price Match Guarantee -- if there's a price cut on something you've bought now through Dec. 24, you can get a price adjustment.

With the threat of holiday shipping delays looming, expect more stores to offer early Black Friday deals in October as well.

Start holiday shopping early this year

Shipping experts, including Port of Los Angeles director Gene Seroka and UPS honcho Scott Price, are recommending that you start holiday shopping now, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have begun. California ports, which handle 40% of the nation's imports, are facing a record backlog of cargo ships, meaning you may not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season. Shipping containers are also in short supply, increasing shipping costs. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some delays related to port issues. COVID-19 also has caused disruptions to global supply chains, and some overseas factories are shut down to prevent the spread of the illness as well.

Are there pre-Black Friday deals already available now?

Fortunately, shopping now doesn't mean that you have to miss out on great deals. Ahead are some pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now at stores like Walmart, Best Buy and Ulta.

Pre-Black Friday deals at Walmart now

Walmart has tons of tech, makeup, home goods and more reduced right now.

Walmart

Hamilton Beach digital bread maker, $50 (regularly $70)

Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Essentials single-serve and carafe coffee maker, $79 (regularly $99)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Amazon now

Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale, featuring what the company is calling "epic deals," is on now. You can save big on Alexa-powered devices, toys, apparel, kitchenware, beauty and much more. Here's a sampling of what's on sale.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon

Echo Show 8, $70 (reduced from $110)

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 air fryer and convection oven

Amazon

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 air fryer and convection oven, $250 (reduced from $300)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios

Amazon

Every year L.O.L. Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, the O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $99 (reduced from $136)

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a more than $50 discount on Apple's sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $250)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Kohl's now

Kohl's has plenty of deals on apparel, kitchen appliances, home goods and more.

The Big One oversized plush throw, $22 (regularly $27)

Women's Columbia Benton Springs zip-front fleece jacket, $40 (reduced from $60)

Men's Columbia Steens Mountain™ Full-Zip Fleece Jacket, $40 (reduced from $60)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Best Buy now

Best Buy has TVs, laptops, video games, appliances and more tech on sale.

Best Buy

Lenovo Flex 3 11" 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop, $149 (reduced from $379)

Best Buy

Samsung 70" 4K UHD smart TV (6 series), $600 (reduced from $750)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Ulta now

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Ulta

Prince U Got the Look vegan eyeshadow palette, $28 (regularly $55)

Ulta

Redken Shampoos and Conditioners, 2 for $30

Pre-Black Friday deals at Nordstrom now

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

Spanx faux Leather leggings

Nordstrom

For the leggings addict who isn't ready to return to pants, these faux leather leggings are the quintessential combination of fashion and function. More than 2,300 five-star reviews speak for themselves.

Spanx Faux leather leggings, $98

Merry Masks travel size face mask set

Nordstrom

This limited-edition set comes with five travel-size facial masks: a clay exfoliating mask, an overnight hydration sleeping mask, an active charcoal mask, a charcoal honey mask and a 10-minute calming mask to soothe problem skin. It's great for maintaining a skincare routine on the go.

Merry Masks travel size face mask set, $20

Pre-Black Friday deals at GameStop now

GameStop has deals on video games for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, gaming accessories, action figures and more.

$10 gaming T-shirts

GameStop

Whether they're fans of Kirby (above), Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda or Mario, there's a great-looking $10 T-shirt on sale for them at GameStop right now.

Gaming T-shirts, $10 (regularly $19)

Save 20% on Funko Pop! Deluxe figures

GameStop

GameStop is a great place to shop for Funko Pop! Deluxe figures, now that they're all 20% off. Check out the Boba Fett figurine above, a GameStop exclusive.

Funko Pop! Deluxe vinyl figures, $16 (reduced from $20)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Wayfair now

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

Wayfair

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $40 (reduced from $57)

Related content from CBS Essentials