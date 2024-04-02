The best Walmart deals in April 2024 save you hundreds on tech, home goods and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Spring is officially here, and that means it's time to go shopping. What better time of year than now to refresh your entire home from top to bottom? Whether you're jonesing for a new TV, looking to get your spring cleaning over with, or just looking for some respectable discounts, you'll find all of that and more at Walmart right now.

From steep discounts on game consoles and TVs to can't-miss buys on ice makers and ceramic cookware, Walmart has a little something for everyone on offer, with prices you won't want to skip out on. Plus, Walmart+ members get free in-store pickup and free shipping, if your items aren't in stock at your local store.

See our picks for the best Walmart deals in 2024 so far below.

Best Walmart tech deals in April

Now is the perfect time to buy crave-worthy Apple tech, a new television or a new gaming system -- Walmart is offering deep discounts on all sorts of tech this April.

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,499 (save $500)

Walmart

Haven't tried Samsung's Frame TV yet? You can save big on one right now, and you won't want to miss this excellent Walmart deal. This is the older version of the popular display, since the new 2024 edition is available for pre-order now, but that doesn't mean it's not still worth introducing to your home -- especially at this discounted price.

This QLED TV is a fantastic-looking display that you can use on a TV stand or mounted to the wall. It has beautiful color: Samsung's Frame features 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology with billions of colors. It has nearly zero light reflection and an expanded range of color and contrast so you can customize it to your liking.

Where it truly shines is its Art Mode, though. You can use it as a canvas that hangs on the wall to display your favorite photos and artwork. Use Samsung's selection of art from museums and galleries across the world or your own photos. It'll blend effortlessly into your decor.

You can get the 65-inch Samsung Frame TV at the clearance price of $1,499, which is $498 off its original price of $1,997. It will likely sell out, so it's a good idea to lock one in now to score the clearance discount.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS only): $359 (save $70)

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the most recent in Apple's smartwatch lineup, outside of the rugged Ultra 2 model. And it's very much worth picking up, especially if you're trying to figure out which one to buy.

It's good for daily tasks like texting and answering or making calls. Health insights like ECG, SpO2 monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking join must-have basics like fitness metrics and crash detection.

You can snag this 45mm GPS-only configuration of the Series 9 for $359 at Walmart, which is $70 off its usual price of $429. Be advised, however, that this model does not come with the blood oxygen monitoring feature on board, as those models were taken off of the market in January.

Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $80)



Amazon

Need a new tablet? Prefer to buy an Apple iPad over an Android tablet? You can't go wrong with this ninth-generation Apple iPad (2021) that's available at a great price.

While this isn't the newest and fastest iPad you can buy right now, this model still has plenty of get up and go. It's powered by the Apple A13 Bionic processor, which helps to ensure smooth performance. Featuring a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, this iPad boasts bright, crystal clear colors and excellent contrast if you're into using it for reading. It also serves up impressive battery life, with up to 10 hours on a single charge.

This iPad is especially great for students or workers who need a reliable daily driver for homework or productivity – or just for watching their favorite shows.

Xbox Series S + Wireless Controller + 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass: $300 (save $48)

Walmart

If you don't already have an Xbox Series S, now's a great time to get one. Grab one of these Microsoft gaming bundles and dive into the massive Xbox game catalog.

Thus bundle includes an Xbox Series S, two Xbox controllers and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which lets you choose from hundreds of games to play for free right now. There's a genre for everyone, from first-person shooters to casual games and everything in between.

You get a 512GB SSD to hold all the game downloads you need as well -- though you can expand that with a separate hard drive.

This is a great place to start if you want to get into Xbox gaming. Right now, you can get this entire bundle for just $300, which is $48 off its normal price.

Best Walmart home deals in April

Upgrade your bedroom and kitchen this spring with these Walmart home deals.

Carote 21-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set: $120 (save $180)

Walmart

Level up your cooking prowess with this 21-piece granite cookware set from Carote. It comes with everything you need to be an absolute whiz in the kitchen, including frying pans, saucepans, casserole dishes, egg pans and much more.

This stone cookware heats more evenly and is nonstick so your meals stick to your ribs, not to your pans. They're super easy to clean, and feature sturdy wooden handles to protect you from burning your hand.

These heavy-duty pans come with a few accessories as well, which make cleaning and cooking equally easy. Get the set for $120 at Walmart, reduced from $300.

Auseo Portable Countertop Ice Maker: $77 (save $103)

Walmart

This countertop ice maker creates 9 pieces of delicious ice in just 8 minutes, which is plenty to chill any beverage.

This quick ice maker is also self-cleaning: just hold the on/off button for five seconds after you add water to its reservoir and it'll start a cleaning cycle. There's no scrubbing work needed here.

The machine creates uniform bullet-shaped ice that doesn't stick together. It's a steal at just $77, down from its original price of $180.

Mlily Ego Black 10" gel memory foam mattress: $190 and up (save $119)

Walmart

If you need a new mattress, Walmart can help you save a significant amount of money with a deal on this Mlily Ego Black memory foam mattress. Starting at just $190 for a twin-size mattress, you'll get a great price on this ridiculously comfortable bedding.

This mattress is meant to help keep sleepers cool thanks to its ventilated copper gel technology. This tech helps to make the mattress more breathable, so you don't wake up in the middle of the night and need to cool off.

You get a 10-year warranty on the mattress which covers defects and damages. It's important to keep in mind that you won't get a lengthy trial period like other mattress sellers, as Walmart doesn't offer that perk.

Right now, you can get this mattress starting at just $190, which is $119 off its normal price of $309.

Best Walmart spring cleaning deals in April

Get your home clean this spring with a powerful new vacuum or electric scrubber.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: $350 (save $170)

Walmart

The Dyson V8 is a great vacuum, and one of the best, most reliable you'll find when it comes to the Dyson line. It offers super powerful suction, lightweight maneuverability and more. And it's now super affordable at Walmart.

Not only does it look cool, but it has a great brush tool with a cleaner that can deep clean carpets and hard floors. It uses hair removal vanes to break through long hair and pet hair alike, so it won't get tripped up when you run it.

It can run for 40 minutes at a time and can convert to a small handheld vacuum that you can use to reach those tiny nooks and crannies all over your home. Plus, it comes with a set of four accessories you can use to make tidying up a bit easier.

If you need to clean up pet hair or other debris in hard-to-reach places, this stick vacuum can help get the job done. It's on sale for $350 right now at Walmart, which is $170 off its normal price.

Szrsth Electric Spin Scrubber: $40 (save $70)

Walmart

Cleaning the bathroom can be a frustrating job, so make it simpler with this powerful spin scrubber. It has eight brush extension tools and three different speeds to help you cut through dirt and grime for up to 120 minutes per charge.

You don't need to get on your hands and knees to scrub down soap scum or mildew. You can extend the scrubber from 11 inches to 48 inches, meaning you can reach just about any area in your home.

The scrubber has a built-in LED display that gives you real-time information about how much battery is left, so you know exactly what you have time to get done.

You can get this super scrubber for just $40 right now, which is $70 off its normal price.

Ecovacs Yeedi Robot Vacuum and Mop: $429 (save $71)

Walmart

Don't spend all your extra time vacuuming and mopping your home. Leave all that to the robots. That's what they're good at! In fact, this one can do both: vacuum and mop.

This sleek robot vacuum and mop is perfect for sweeping up dirt and debris, then mopping the areas of your home that need a glow-up. It empties itself into a large 2.5L dust bin.

The robot vacuum and mop combo boasts suction power of 3000Pa and a 200-minute runtime on a single charge. If it does happen to run out of battery, it will automatically resume its previous activities once it's recharged.

This TK-star-rated robot vacuum and mop hybrid is on sale right now at Walmart for just $429, which is $71 off its normal price.