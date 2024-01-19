No more sweating: Best mattresses for hot sleepers in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It may be the middle of winter, but let's be honest: Some people sleep hot year-round. For those folks -- or anybody who hates anything less than a deep winter chill at bedtime -- there are mattresses with cooling features that can help with temperature regulation.

Mattresses like the Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress -- our top pick for year-round cooling comfort -- will make it easier to catch some shut-eye, regardless of how high you've cranked up the heat in the house. Regardless of your sleep position, this popular cooling mattress -- as well as the rest of our favorites listed below -- has your back.

"In general, the evidence suggests that we sleep better when it's colder," sleep medicine specialist Dr. David Rosen told CBS Essentials.

So make sure your mattress isn't adding to hot, restless nights. Check out our reviewer-loved recommendations -- plus key intel on what exactly makes a cooling mattress, anyway.

Best hybrid mattress : Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress



Check out this deal on the Leesa hybrid mattress that's ideal for a hot sleeper.

What exactly is a hybrid mattress?

"Hybrid mattresses have a combination of springs and foam or latex," board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan told CBS Essentials. "They offer a balance of support, comfort and cooling."

This five-layer cooling mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Want your cooling mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every 10 mattresses sold.

Amazon shoppers can save an additional $170 off the original price ($1,699 for queen size) by using the included Amazon coupon before clicking "add to cart."

Temperature regulating : Nora medium hybrid mattress

Check out this deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses.

This cooling mattress is 12 inches thick -- on the plumper end of standard mattress ranges -- and features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable night's sleep. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

This cooling mattress typically sells for $1,020. Thanks to an ongoing sale at Wayfair, however, this hybrid mattress is currently marked down to $580 (43% off).

Best organic : Essentia Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula; the sleep surface of the classic REM5 mattress is said to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

This cooling mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Generous trial period : The Nectar Premier mattress



Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar sleep premier, is its best mattress for hot sleepers.

This cooling mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temperature to help you get a chill sleep. It can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

This Nectar mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king and California king sizes.

Best memory foam mattress : The Casper mattress



This new option is Casper's most affordable mattress yet. Inspired by the original Casper mattress, this cooling mattress features layers of Casper's signature foam and premium memory foam, as well as the brand's AirScape Technology to help ease pressure, help you stay cool through the night and provide long-lasting support.

It's the classic Casper experience you love, only at a better price. And right now, that price is hard to beat thanks to a 15% discount on the original price ($995).

This best memory foam mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

All-night cooling mattress : Serta Arctic Premier mattress

The Serta Arctic memory foam mattress delivers all-night cooling relief to the hot sleeper. Serta's Reactex System disperses heat away from the body, resulting in a bed with a whopping 15 times better cooling power than any other Serta mattress.

The cooling mattress is available in foam and hybrid models, using Serta's CustomFit HD memory foam and EverCool Fuze Gel memory foam materials. Sleep easy on this mattress available in twin XL, queen, king and California king sizes.

Large size range : Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill memory foam mattress

The Brooklyn Chill mattress is made of a cooling gel swirl memory foam. The open-cell technology in each foam layer claims to provide increased airflow and breathability to help the hot sleeper rest comfortably.

This popular mattress received not one, but two recognitions in 2023: it was awarded "best budget memory foam mattress" by Forbes and "best family travel awards" by Good Housekeeping.

This cooling mattress comes in a very wide range of sizes. It typically sells for $524, but shoppers can save 25% with code WINTER25.

What makes a good cooling mattress?

Before picking the best mattress type for you, you should know that you have multiple options that offer a cooling effect.

"Look for mattresses with breathable covers and gel-infused memory foam or latex, as these materials tend to offer better heat dissipation and airflow," board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah told CBS Essentials. "Hybrid mattresses with pocketed coils and airflow-enhancing designs can also help with temperature regulation."

How we chose these mattresses

When picking the best mattresses for hot sleepers, we considered a number of important factors. For a closer look at how we review certain products, here's everything that went into picking the best cooling mattresses for hot sleepers:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Expert recommendations: We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah, board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan and sleep medicine specialist Dr. David Rosen for their thoughts on mattresses.

We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah, board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan and sleep medicine specialist Dr. David Rosen for their thoughts on mattresses. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more.