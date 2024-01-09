Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60 on Brawny paper towels, Clorox wipes and more household essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Right now, Amazon is offering a promo deal that can help you reduce the cost of your groceries. Right now, when you buy $60 in household products such as toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergents and trash bags, Amazon will give you a $15 credit. Some of your favorite brands are on sale, including Arm & Hammer, Bounty, Clorox, Cottonelle, Glad, Hefty, Scott, Shout, OxyClean and more.

To qualify for the $15 credit, enter the "NYSTOCKUP" promo code at checkout. You also have to purchase products that are sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC. Look for the "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon.com Services LLC" right under the "buy now" button.

These household essentials and cleaning products can often be some of the most expensive items on your grocery bill. And with prices of groceries rising so much in the past year, you won't want to miss this opportunity to stretch your January 2024 budget. (Experts predict a better 2024 in terms of grocery pricing.)

Best Amazon home essentials and grocery deals

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up some of the best household essentials we found that qualify for this deal below. Take a look at our list, or tap the button below to shop the full list of products that'll earn you a $15 Amazon credit.

All Amazon shoppers can get free shipping on orders more than $35. So even if you aren't a Prime member, you don't need to worry about having your savings eaten up by shipping costs. This promotion expires on Dec. 31, 2024.

Cottonelle Ultra Clean toilet paper, 24-roll pack

Amazon

Brawny Tear-A-Square double roll paper towels, 16 pack

Amazon

Arm & Hammer plus OxiClean laundry detergent, 128 loads

Amazon

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, three pack (225 count)

Amazon

Glad ForceFlex tall kitchen drawstring trash bags, 110 count

Amazon

Kleenex Expressions ultra soft facial tissues, 8 boxes (960 count)

Amazon

Clorox ToiletWand disposable toilet cleaning kit

Amazon

Ziploc sandwich and snack bags, 280 count

Amazon

Mrs. Meyer's liquid dish soap, three pack (48 oz. total)

Amazon

Scotch-Brite zero scratch scrub sponges, 6 count

Amazon