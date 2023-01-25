CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our Place

Whether you have a bunch of random cookware in your kitchen or you own none at all, you may benefit from buying a matching cookware set.

It can feel overwhelming to pick out a new cookware set, as it's quite an investment. Choosing the ideal cookware set for you depends on your budget and needs. Learn more about which might work for you ahead by checking out some of the best cookware sets in 2023.

Top products in this article

Our Place Always Pan, $145

Our Place Perfect Pot, $165

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo, $195 (reduced from $240)

Is it better to buy a full cookware set?

Buying a full cookware set is often cheaper than buying each piece separately, and it offers your kitchen a more cohesive look. There are even mini sets available for small kitchens. So yes, we would recommend buying a full cookware set over collecting new pots and pans at random.

The best cookware sets in 2023

These are some of the best cookware sets on the market, from Our Place, HexClad, Caraway and more. There's an option for all budgets ahead. Find pots, pans, Dutch ovens and more essentials here.

Our Place Home Cook Duo

Our Place

Grab this dynamic duo -- the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot -- together for a better price than buying them separately. You can choose whatever color combination you want.

Our Place Home Cook Duo, $250 (reduced from $310)

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo

Our Place

The mini versions of Our Place's bestselling Perfect Pot and Always Pan are ideal for making meals for one without taking up too much kitchen space. The duo is now on sale.

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo, $195 (reduced from $240)

HexClad hybrid 6-piece cookware set with lids

HexClad

HexClad pans are worth the price because they combine the performance of stainless steel, the durability of cast iron and the convenience of nonstick. The brand is even backed by Gordon Ramsay. Get started with this set of three pans with lids.

HexClad hybrid 6-piece cookware set with lids, $400 (reduced from $595)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the bestselling brand. The set includes twelve items: a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

Great Jones 5-piece family style cookware set

Great Jones

Great Jones makes modern kitchen pieces that last. The female-founded brand boasts a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, plus mixing bowls, kettles and more.

This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a holiday feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a non-stick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron dutch oven that comes in seven colors.

Great Jones 5-piece Family Style cookware set, $495 (regularly $615)

Caraway 4-piece cookware set

Caraway

Caraway is a direct-to-consumer ceramics line that uses mineral-based, non-toxic, non-stick coating on its cookware. According to the Caraway website, Caraway cookware releases 60% less carbon dioxide than other non-stick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes.

"I am struck by how great this cookware looks and performs," a reviewer says. "I've used nearly all the pieces, and aside from the practical use of pots and pans, they clean and store very easily. I love the hanging slipcase for the lids as well."

This set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart sauté pan, 6.5-quart dutch oven, magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder.

Caraway 4-piece cookware set, $395 (reduced from $545)

Food Network 10-piece Farmstead nonstick ceramic cookware set

This Food Network cookware set includes a 1.5-quart covered saucepan, a 2.5-quart covered saucepan, a 3-quart covered sauté pan, a 6-quart covered Dutch oven, an 8-inch open fry pan and a 10-inch open fry pan. Crafted with titanium-infused ceramic nonstick coating, these pans are safe for use on gas, electric and glass or ceramic cooktops, and they're oven-safe (without lids) in heat up to 350 degrees.

"Well, this set is holding up and still looks great after a year of good cooking! Easy to clean, beautiful appearance, and perfect for everyday use," a reviewer raved.

Food Network 10-piece Farmstead nonstick ceramic cookware set, $180

Ninja Foodi 12-piece NeverStick premium cookware set

Amazon

If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.

Ninja Foodi 12-piece NeverStick premium cookware set, $366 (reduced from $400)

