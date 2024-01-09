The 5 best Android tablets for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung, Google, Lenovo, Amazon

If you're already a loyal Android smartphone user, it makes sense to consider an Android tablet, especially of you're looking for a screen larger than your phone's, and something more portable than even the lightest laptop. The latest and best Android-based tablets handle a wide range of everyday tasks -- even jobs that require a lot of processing power, like video or photo editing and high-end gaming.

Our top five picks for Android-based tablets

Our in-house team of consumer technology experts has carefully curated this roundup of the five best Android-based tablets that are available right now. So, whether you're looking to spend less than $100 for a budget-friendly tablet (like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite), or you want the most computing power possible in an Android tablet, we have some great options for you.

Best Android-tablet overall: Google Tablet

Google

Display Size: 10.95-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 2,560 x 1,600 pixels | Display Type: LCD | Processor: Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 security coprocessor | Storage: 128GB or 256GB | Average Battery Life: Up to 12 hours | Operating System: Android | Dimensions: 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 17.39 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: No, but works with any USI 2.0 compatible stylus (optional) | Case/Cover Included: Optional | Special Feature(s): Includes charging speaker dock

Google Tablet is our top pick for multiple reasons. It's designed by Google, so it makes full use of the company's Android OS. This tablet is also extremely customizable. It runs apps from the Google Play Store and works seamlessly with all of Google's own apps and cloud-based services. Right out the box, you get access to Google Chrome, Gmail, the Google Workplace apps, YouTube and other apps for handling everyday tasks.

What sets the Google Tablet apart is that it also comes with a unique charging speaker dock. So, when the tablet is connected to the dock, the battery charges -- and the tablet and dock transform into a fully functional home hub, complete with Google Assistant. This means you get access to all of the functions of a Google Nest Hub Max.

Of course, the Google Tablet is also compatible with any USI 2.0 stylus and Bluetooth keyboard. This makes the tablet an ideal work-related productivity tool. However, it can just as easily stream TV shows, movies, music, podcasts or audiobooks; play games; display e-books or let you surf the web. Google has packed a lot of functionality into a full-featured, Android-based tablet that costs about half of what comparable tablets cost, which makes it a really good value.

Best budget Android tablet: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

Amazon

Display Size: 11.2-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) | Display Type: OLED | Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 1300T | Storage: 128GB (expandable with microSD card) | Average Battery Life: Up to 14 hours | Operating System: Android 12 (upgradable to Android 14) | Dimensions: 10.38 x 6.56 x 0.26 inches | Weight: 1.05 pounds | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: No, Lenovo Precision Pen 3 sold separately | Case/Cover Included: No | Special Feature(s): Quad JBL speaker system with Dolby Atmos support

Priced as a budget-friendly tablet, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 offers some impressive features and functionality. You get a vibrant, 11.2-inch OLED display that offers 2.5K resolution. It comes bundled with 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable using an optional microSD memory card. The front-facing camera (used for video calling) offers 8MP resolution, while the rear-facing camera captures photos or video at 13MP.

When it comes to streaming content, TV shows and movies look terrific on the OLED display, and the audio comes through a four-speaker system designed by JBL. The speakers fully support Dolby Atmos for creating immersive spatial audio. So, even without using the tablet with Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, streaming audio (including music) sounds fantastic.

For wireless connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6. We also like that the tablet works with the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus, so you can handwrite, draw and annotate files directly on the screen. An optional keyboard is also available. And while this tablet comes preinstalled with Android 12 and all of the apps that typically come with this OS, Lenovo guarantees upgradability through Android 14. Overall, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 offers an entry-level price, but goes well beyond entry-level capabilities.

Best premium Android tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung

Display Size: 14.6-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 2,960 x 1,848 pixels | Display Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2x | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | Storage: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB | Average Battery Life: Up to 16 hours | Operating System: Android 13 | Dimensions: 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.21 inches | Weight: 1.61 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: Yes, Samsung S Pen | Case/Cover Included: Optional | Special Feature(s): AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support

For a power user looking for an advanced, feature-packed and fast tablet with integrated, cutting-edge technologies, it's the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra that you're looking for. Between its stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, powerful processor, up to 1TB of internal storage and long battery life, this tablet can handle advanced tasks that require a lot of processing power -- such as photo or video editing and high-end gaming.

The bright, colorful and detailed display, combined with the tablet's quad speaker system (that supports Dolby Atmos) makes video, graphic or audio content look and sound incredible. With the Tab S9 Ultra, you get a Samsung S Pen stylus; you can handwrite or draw directly on the screen, as well as annotate files. The tablet runs the latest version of Android and makes full use of this operating system to provide advanced functionality that other tablets simply can't replicate. We also love that this is one of the few tablets that's IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The housing utilizes Armor Aluminum, which makes it considerably more durable than most.

The Tab S9 Ultra is nicely equipped with two, 12MP front-facing cameras (with a wide and ultra-wide FOV). On the back, you get a 13MP wide camera that's accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Another great feature is that the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E, so you'll get the fastest wireless connection speeds when accessing the internet. Basically, the Tab S9 Ultra is among the most powerful tablets currently available, period. It's also lightweight and extremely thin. And of course, it works seamlessly with other Samsung Galaxy mobile devices.

Best all-around Android tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+



Samsung

Display Size: 12.4-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 2,560 x 1,600 pixels | Display Type: LCD | Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380 (S5E8835) | Storage: 128GB or 256GB (expandable with microSD card) | Average Battery Life: Up to 20 hours | Operating System: Android 13 | Dimensions: 11.24 x 7.3 x 0.26 inches | Weight: 1.38 pounds | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: Yes, Samsung S Pen | Case/Cover Included: No | Special Feature(s): AKG dual speakers; Face Recognition; On-screen finger print scanner

If you don't need all of the processing power and technology packed into the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the newer Tab S9 FE+ is a scaled-down and less expensive model that still makes full use of Android 13 while handle all your basic tasks.

You get all-day battery life (up to 20 hours), but the processor is a bit less powerful and the display is LCD-based, as opposed to Dynamic AMOLED 2x tech. The tablet is also smaller and easier to hold. Yet, this is still a Samsung Galaxy tablet that lives up to the brand's name and reputation.

The Tab S9 FE+ comes with an S Pen stylus, allows you to choose up to 256GB of internal storage and then upgrade it with up to an additional 1TB using an optional microSD memory card. Like the Tab S9 Ultra, this model is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, which is a feature that very few other tablets offer.

For wireless connectivity, the Tab S9 FE+ supports both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

It comes in four colors (gray, silver, lavender or mint). In addition, the Android 13 OS gives you hundreds of other ways to customize the tablet, while giving you access to more than 3.5 million apps on the Google Play Store.

Offered at a very affordable starting price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the perfect starter tablet, but one that can easily handle the productivity, organizational, communications and entertainment needs of most average users. Plus, it's the perfect companion to other Android-based mobile devices, including a smartphone and smartwatch.

Best Android tablet for kids: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

Amazon

Display Size: 10.1-inch touchscreen | Display Resolution: 1080p | Display Type: LCD | Processor: Octa-core processor | Storage: 32GB (expandable with microSD card) | Average Battery Life: Up to 12 hours | Operating System: Proprietary version of Android | Dimensions: 7.4 x 10.1 x 0.7 inches (with case) | Weight: 25.3 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Stylus Included: No | Case/Cover Included: Yes | Special Feature(s): Comes with a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2 year "worry-free" guarantee

This version of the Amazon Fire tablet for kids was released in 2023. It offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen display with 1080p HD resolution, which makes it ideal for watching TV shows or movies. The internal storage can be upgraded to 1TB using an optional microSD memory card. Battery life is up to 13 hours, so it can keep kids entertained during long car or airplane trips.

Like other Amazon Fire tablets for kids, this tablet comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, a protective case (available in three colors) and the "Worry-Free Guarantee." With the integrated parental controls, an adult can manage the tablet from a smartphone. This includes limiting screen time and the content kids can see. The web browser does provide access to the internet, but has filters to block inappropriate content. You can also require an adult to pre-approve content downloads.

The 10-inch display is large enough for kids to handle easily, whether playing games, watching videos, reading e-books or streaming music. This version of the tablet is 25% faster than the previous model, and the internal, front-facing camera is now 5MP (instead of just 2MP). Out of all the tablets for kids offered by Amazon, at the moment, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the most powerful and has the best screen resolution.

If you're shooting for a tablet specifically for kids, we suggest checking out our recent coverage of the best tablets for kids.

10 key features to look for in an Android-based tablet

Whether you select one of our top five Android-based tablet picks, or purchase one of the many others currently available, here are 10 important things to consider before making your purchase:

Android version: Every year or so, Google releases a major new update to the Android operating system. Be sure that the tablet you choose runs the latest version of this popular OS and that the manufacturer plans to keep supporting the tablet for future updates, at least for the next few years. As of January 2024, Android 14 is the most current version of the operating system. Display size and type: The size of the display dictates the amount of on-screen real estate available to display your content, while the type of display and its resolution will dictate the level of detail, color vibrancy and color accuracy you'll see. Display resolution: This is measured in pixels. The higher a display's resolution, the more detail you'll see on the screen. The Google Tablet, for example, offers 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, which means that you get 2,560 pixels horizontally and 1,600 pixels vertically, which translates to a total of 4,096,000 individual pixels that make up the screen. Display refresh rate: This is measurement of how many times per second that the display can draw a new image. It's measured in Hertz (Hz). The higher the refresh rate, the smoother high-action content will appear. Processor: A tablet's processor is its brains. The faster and more powerful the processor, the better performance you'll get out of the tablet. Internal storage options: At the time of purchase, most tablet manufacturers allow you to choose between several internal storage options, such as 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB. The more storage a tablet has, the more data, documents, applications, photos and files it can store. MicroSD memory card expandability: Most (but not all) Android-based tablets have a microSD slot built in This allows you to insert a microSD memory card (usually with up to a 1TB capacity) to expand the tablet's internal storage. Optional microSD memory cards are sold separately. Depending on the brand and read/write speed, a card with a 128GB capacity will cost around $20, while one with a 1TB capacity will cost around $100. Other popular capacities include 256GB or 512GB. You'll want an extra-large amount of space if you plan to store a bunch of movies or high-resolution video. Physical size: Ideally, you want a tablet with a large and bright display. Pay attention to the overall dimensions of the tablet, including its thickness. Weight: The best tablets are very thin and lightweight, which makes them easy and comfortable to hold for extended periods. If you don't plan on holding the tablet while it's in use, you'll likely need to invest in a stand. What's included: Some tablets come with just a charging cable, while others include a case/cover or stylus. Most offer a variety of optional accessories, including a keyboard, stylus, stand and case. Another common accessory is a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds