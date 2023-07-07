CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're seeking restaurant-style nugget ice, or just a way to make ice quickly for summer parties and guests, a countertop ice maker may be right for you and your kitchen. They make great options if your refrigerator doesn't currently have its own ice maker.

The splurge-worthy GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker, now on sale for $530, has gone viral on social media. But you don't need to spend a fortune to stay cool with an icy drink this summer. We've found the best countertop ice makers for all budgets.

Top ice makers in this article:

GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker with Wi-Fi, $530 (reduced from $580)

Frigidaire ice maker, $88

Igloo automatic ice maker, $99 (reduced from $120)

The best countertop ice makers

When shopping for a countertop ice maker, consider how much ice it can make per day, plus what types of ice it makes. When it comes to technology, some ice makers keep it simple, while others can even be controlled through your smartphone. Also consider how you would like to refill your ice maker. Some ice makers must be manually refilled while others come with an inlet hose.

Ahead, the best countertop ice makers from GE, Frigidaire, Igloo and more brands. Many countertop ice makers have poor reviews, but these all have a four-star rating or higher. Say goodbye to smelly, freezer-burned ice with one of the appliances ahead. They make ice much faster than your standard ice tray in the freezer.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker with Wi-Fi

Williams Sonoma

This splurge-worthy ice maker has gone viral, with its nugget ice you can crunch on all summer long. It comes in two colors, the more affordable being this stainless steel. With this ice maker, you can request fresh ice from your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant and have it ready in 20 minutes. It makes up to 24 pounds of ice a day and comes with a scoop. Rated 4.2 stars.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker with Wi-Fi, $530 (reduced from $580)

Frigidaire ice maker

Amazon

This more affordable Frigidaire ice maker makes two sizes of ice and can produce up to 26 pounds of ice per day. Find it in four colors. It comes with a scoop. Rated 4.5 stars.

Frigidaire ice maker, $88

Igloo automatic ice maker

Amazon

This ice maker comes in fun colors, as well as classic kitchen colors like white and stainless. It makes up to 26 pounds of ice and two ice cube sizes. It's even self-cleaning. This ice maker comes with a scoop. Rated 4.3 stars.

Igloo automatic ice maker, $99 (reduced from $120)

Newair nugget countertop ice maker

Amazon

This nugget ice maker looks cool with its blue LED light. It makes up to 44 pounds of ice, is self-cleaning and comes with a scoop.

"If you love Sonic ice, this is the perfect ice maker," an Amazon reviewer says. Rated 4.0 stars.

Newair nugget countertop ice maker, $395 (reduced from $450)

Countertop ice maker

Amazon

This ice maker with a handle is your most affordable option and still makes up to 26 pounds of ice. It makes bullet-shape ice cubes and is self-cleaning. Find it in five colors. This ice maker comes with a scoop. Rated 4.5 stars.

Countertop ice maker, $48

Countertop nugget ice maker

Walmart

This self-cleaning nugget ice maker makes up to 30 pounds of ice. You can refill its water manually or automatically with its included inlet hose. Rated 4.9 stars.

Countertop nugget ice maker, $270

Kismile countertop ice maker

Walmart

This affordable ice maker with a handle makes up to 26 pounds of bullet-shape ice. It's self-cleaning and comes with an ice scoop. Find it in five colors. Rated 4.3 stars.

Kismile countertop ice maker, $76 (reduced from $110)

