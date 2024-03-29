Save hundreds on the new 2024 Samsung Frame TV with Amazon Prime (plus get a free 65" TV)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV is here. You can get it from Samsung's website, but right now, Amazon is offering all sizes of the Frame at a discount. And if you're not already an Amazon Prime member, when you join, you'll save an additional $100 off the purchase price of the TV.

As an added bonus for everyone, just like on Samsung's website, when you order one of the new Frame TVs, you also get a free, 65-inch Samsung UT690T smart TV for free (a $530 value). This offer expires April 11 (or as long as supplies last), so don't wait.

Meanwhile, over at Best Buy, you can order any size of the new Samsung Frame smart TV and receive a Samsung UT690T smart TV for free. However, if you're a Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total member, you'll save an additional $100 off the purchase price, and get free, two-day shipping, plus an extended 60-day return window.

An already-wildly-popular smart TV just got better. Right now, you can grab the new, 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV and benefit from all of its exciting features. In addition to a matte finish which greatly reduces glare, for the first time, the Frame TVs are Pantone validated for color accuracy. This makes art look even more realistic. And right now, when you purchase the 2024 edition of Samsung's Frame TV in any size, you'll get a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T smart TV (a $530 value).

Demand is climbing, so If you've been eyeing Samsung's 2024 Frame smart TV, we recommend ordering soon, or you could wind up waiting a long time for delivery.

The Frame QLED 4K smart TV now comes in five sizes -- 43 inches ($999), 50 inches ($1,299), 55 inches ($1,499), 65 inches ($1,999) and 75 inches ($2,999). It has a handful of features that have been updated from last year's bestselling model, as well.

Is the 2024 Samsung Frame TV worth it?

In a word, yes. For the first time, all sizes of the Frame TV are now Pantone validated. Are on the screen looks even more authentic and like an actual painting -- just as the artist intended. You'll see more detail and more accurate colors than ever before.

Even better: Samsung is offering a curated selection of 20 art pieces each month that Frame owners can display for free. But if you subscribe to Samsung's Art Store ($5.99 per month), it now includes access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

The TV is also more energy efficient. Thanks to a dynamic refresh rate, you use less electricity when you're viewing art. (When watching video content, the TV's regular refresh rate is 120Hz.) This works in conjunction with the TV's motion sensor, which turns off the TV when nobody is in the room.

Everything we love about the Frame TV (see our full review of the 2023 edition) is still on offer in this updated 2024 version. You'll enjoy a 100% color volume that takes full advantage of Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K. TV shows, movies, sports or whatever you're watching all showcase stunning, bright and accurate colors. The matte finish of the display virtually eliminates unwanted glare.

And thanks to the Frame's broad viewing angle, wherever you're sitting in the room, you'll have a clear view. As always, you can buy an optional, magnetically attachable bezel to make the Frame TV look like it's in a traditional picture frame. You can choose the bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) that matches the decor of any room. A company called Deco TV Frames also offers bezels for the Frame TV on Amazon.

To reward customers who order this mega-popular TV, you'll receive a free Samsung 65-inch TU690T smart TV (a $530 value) when you order through Samsung, Amazon or Best Buy.