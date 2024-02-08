The best Xbox games in 2024: Zombies, vampires and... Cartman

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Xbox owners have plenty of great video games to enjoy right now. But if you've already been there, done that with your own collection of Xbox games, there's good news: new games are coming down the pipeline, many in the next few months. They're available to pre-order right now, so you'll play them as soon as they hit store shelves.

These new releases, all of which are set to debut over the next few months, include huge names like "Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl" and "Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2." No matter whether you want a silly action game set in South Park ("South Park: Snow Day") or a gritty racing game ("Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game"), there's an option for every player. All you need is a controller, a great monitor and an Xbox console to enjoy them.

So kick back in a comfortable gaming chair, grab a gaming headset so you don't miss a beat, and get ready to explore a brand new game.

What are the best Xbox games of 2024?

'Skull and Bones'

Release date: February 16, 2024 | Genre: Action-adventure | Rating: Mature

"Skull and Bones" takes you into the heart of the Indian Ocean during the golden age of piracy. You'll navigate treacherous waters as a pirate captain seeking fortune and fame.

In this open-world naval game, you have the freedom to sail solo or team with other players to explore uncharted territories, hunt lucrative trade ships and engage in epic naval battles. Do it all, and you'll amass wealth and infamy.Customize your ship, upgrade your arsenal and set out for more dangerous seas.

With stunning graphics and a vast, dynamic world, "Skull and Bones" challenges you to carve your legend across the waves. Whether you're plundering alone or with an armada, your adventure will be filled with danger, excitement and opportunities for glory. And with this game, there are tons of those.

'Alone in the Dark'

Release date: March 20, 2024 | Genre: Survival horror | Rating: Mature

This version of "Alone in the Dark" reimagines the 1992 original and serves as a reboot for the series. Given the poor reception of the last few entries in the franchise, developer Pieces Interactive decided to take us back to where it all started.

Set against the eerie backdrop of Derceto Manor, a "home for the mentally fatigued," you'll take dual roles of Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood. Each character offers a unique storyline and challenges, forcing you to confront malevolent forces and unravel an unsettling mystery.

The game combines classic horror elements with modern gameplay mechanics, including puzzle-solving, exploration, and combat against otherworldly entities. As you delve deeper into the manor's twisted history and its inhabitants' fates, your choices will influence your journey's outcome.

"Alone in the Dark" invites you to face your fears in an immersive experience that pays homage to its roots while charting new territory in the horror genre.

'Dragon's Dogma 2'

Release date: March 22, 2024 | Genre: Action role-playing | Rating: TBA

In "Dragon's Dogma 2," you'll embark on an epic journey, harnessing the power of the Arisen, to face off against formidable dragons and other mythical creatures.

The game introduces new classes and skills while modifying others, and it offers a richer customization experience. Your followers, known as Pawns, return. These AI companions will fight alongside you, adapt to your play style, and provide invaluable assistance as you navigate the game's vast landscapes.

One of the biggest things the developers wanted to do was to make this game more immersive. So you'll find many more ambient events and a map that's five times larger than the original.

Fortunately, if you missed out on the first game, there's no need to worry. This one welcomes longtime fans and newcomers alike as it takes place in a parallel world and concentrates on two new kingdoms, Vermund and Battahl.

So, when it comes out on March 22, you don't have to worry about catching up with lore. You can just jump in and start playing.

'Unicorn Overlord'

Release date: March 8, 2024 | Genre: Tactical role-playing | Rating: Teen

Looking for a new strategy-centric adventure? This new Vanillaware title brings its signature gorgeous 2D art style to a fresh game blending strategic combat with open world exploration.

Fans know Vanillaware for their visually distinctive and innovative titles, namely "Odin Sphere" and "Dragon's Crown." "Unicorn Overlord" represents a bold new direction into the tactical RPG genre for the developer. Players can traverse the expansive world map freely, taking on compulsory and optional quests at their own pace.

When enemies appear, the game seamlessly shifts into turn-based combat. This dynamic blend of real-time exploration and strategic fighting creates an exciting gameplay balance. "Unicorn Overlord" also spices things up with a variety of tasks beyond just fighting and adventuring.

While staying true to Vanillaware's esteemed art and style, "Unicorn Overlord" carves fresh ground with its tactical approach and engrossing story. Both loyal fans and newcomers seeking a visually stunning RPG have an exciting new adventure to look forward to when this ambitious game launches soon.

'Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game'

Release date: March 5, 2024 | Genre: Vehicle simulation | Rating: TBA

Fans of offroad driving should keep an eye on "Expeditions: A MudRunner Game." Use a variety of all-terrain vehicles to scour deserts, forests, mountains and swamps in scientific expeditions.

You'll need more than just a trusty 4x4, though.You'll build a camp, which serves as your base of operations. Over time, you'll to add new structures to your camp, and hire fresh experts to enhance your abilities.

In the field, you'll gain access to recon drones that let you scout ahead and avoid getting stuck. That's not all they can do, though. Metal-detector drones help locate valuable treasure caches ahead of time so you can plot the safest course.

All that is fun, of course, but it's the physics that will keep you coming back for more. Your tires, suspensions, the weight of your vehicles, how much torque your engine and transmission generate, and the surface you're driving on are all simulated in grand detail.

So don't expect to just fly through rough ground. If you're not careful, you'll get stuck. Of course, that's half the fun.

'Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl'

Release date: September 5, 2024 | Genre: Survival horror | Rating: TBA

In "Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl," you are plunged into the heart of the Zone, a perilous, anomaly-filled area containing mutants, radiation, and mercenaries trying to make a quick buck. Sound terrifying? That's because it is, as anyone who played through any of the other "Stalker" games will tell you.

Scrape your way up from the bottom of the ladder with nothing but broken weapons and scavenged armor. You'll earn the equipment you need to travel to more dangerous areas, but you'll never quite conquer the otherworldly wilderness.

You'll navigate through dangerous zones, face off against hostile factions and creatures, and uncover the secrets that lie within the decimated remains of Chornobyl. Your choices will significantly impact the world around you and your journey's path, offering a unique experience with every playthrough.

"Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl" challenges you to survive in a world where every decision counts and the line between right and wrong is as blurred as the reality you're trying to escape.

'Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2'

Release date: Q4 2024 | Genre: Action role-playing | Rating: TBA

"Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2" thrusts you into the dark heart of Seattle, where you take the role of an elder vampire in the midst of a power vacuum in the city's vampire court. Your survival hinges on navigating the politics of the vampire world. Oh, and totally serving as your own custom vampire character.

But even though you're a brand-new character, you still need to keep up the long-existing masquerade -- the conspiracy that keeps vampires hidden from mortals. While vampires are powerful, they're still outnumbered by humans, who would hunt them down. You also have to balance this with your need to drink blood, which can lead to some sticky situations.

With a focus on deep role-playing elements, you'll customize your vampire's powers and navigate the delicate balance between maintaining your humanity and becoming a total monster. Just remember that there are still consequences to face, and you may end up dealing with them sooner rather than later.

'South Park: Snow Day'

Release date: March 26, 2024 | Genre: Action role-playing | Rating: TBA

Get ready for hilarious hijinks on the snowiest day of the year in South Park. In "South Park: Snow Day," up to four players can team up as Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny to save the world from...well, whatever threat Cartman deems worthy of their time on this particular snow day.

Like previous "South Park" games, one simple occasion is spun out into a fantasy-fueled adventure in the kids' minds, as they traipse through the winter wonderland of South Park on a quest to save the day.

While it may not be as deep or expansive of an experience compared to titles like "South Park: The Fractured But Whole," you can expect plenty of South Park's signature raunchy, laugh-out-loud humor for adults.

For fans of the show, joining the foul-mouthed foursome on this over-the-top snow day quest is sure to provide awesome, not-safe-for-kids fun. With the town of South Park even something as simple as a snow day can become the adventure of a lifetime.

'Welcome to ParadiZe'

Release date: February 29. 2024 | Genre: Survival, action | Rating: Mature

In the zombie-ravaged land of ParadiZe, survivors have discovered an ingenious way to control undead hordes. These decaying former threats become obedient zombie companions, though their intelligence is limited and their loyalty not always guaranteed.

Scratch that. It never is.

As a newcomer to ParadiZe, you'll encounter an array of colorful characters and mutant creatures amidst the unusual flora and fauna. Your loyal zombie sidekick can aid your exploration or fend off hostiles during this grand adventure. And it'll probably try to eat you once or twice, too.

Craft your own story in this land where the zombies do your bidding. Go on thrilling expeditions or relax at your camp -- the choice is yours. But tread carefully, as ParadiZe's locals may not take kindly to your presence. Survive using your wits and go out on an unforgettable journey. Just don't let yourself be deluded into thinking these zombies are your actual friends.

'Sand Land'

Release date: April 26, 2024 | Genre: Action role-playing | Rating: TBA

Enter the world of acclaimed artist Akira Toriyama in this nostalgic action-RPG based on an original manga story by the "Dragon Ball Z" creator. As the mystical hero Beelzebub, harness fantastical powers to lead a motley crew on an epic quest across the titular Sand Land. But traversing the desert won't be easy. Bandits, ferocious beasts and a Royal Army all stand in your way.

Craft vehicles using salvaged parts you find along the way, and direct your desert fleet to access every corner of the landscape. Drive tanks, motorbikes and jumping bots that can handle the rocky terrain.

Make the city of Spino your home base as you take in downtrodden desert dwellers and watch the town flourish when new residents arrive. Take on their requests to unlock resources and prosper together.

It's your job to take on the reshaping of the town of Spino and its people as you make your way through Sand Land. If you love Toriyama's artwork and feel like going on an exotic adventure, this game is going to be right up your alley.

