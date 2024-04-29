CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Mother's Day 2024 is just around the corner, so now is the time to get into Mother's Day mode and start shopping for the best gifts to celebrate Mom. See, moms aren't just the keepers of unconditional love and support. Mom is always there, giving us her all, which means making her feel appreciated on Mother's Day is priority one. Walmart's extensive selection of Mother's Day gifts takes the pressure off getting Mother's Day right and keeps our focus on doting on Mom all day long.

Walmart's Mother's Day selection is so good that Mom will think you spent more time than you actually did finding her something special this Mother's Day. She doesn't need to know that shopping for Mother's Day gifts at Walmart is easy, and fast. (Though if your mom is anything like ours, she already does.)

Best Mother's Day gifts at Walmart

Walmart makes it easy to shop for mom this Mother's Day. We love that Walmart features Mother's Day gifts for all budgets. We also love that you can get free shipping from Walmart's website, or opt for same-day in-store pickup. You can even arrange for a free same-day delivery from your local store with a subscription to Walmart+ -- perfect for those who wait until the last minute.

Best gift for the mom who's hard to buy for: Fresh flower delivery



Walmart

Finding the right gift for Mom doesn't have to mean reinventing the wheel. Having flowers delivered to her home or workplace is never the wrong way to celebrate Mom on Mother's Day.

Why we like flower delivery from Walmart:

Flowers are wrapped in a box and delivered in a secured vase.

Most flowers are delivered unopened and will take 2-3 days to bloom.

Walmart has an extensive selection of flower designs, suitable for all tastes.

Walmart doesn't deliver flowers on Saturday, Sunday or Monday, so order your flowers for a Friday delivery date to give mom a jumpstart on being adored.

Best Mother's Day gift for your mother-in-law: Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Walmart/Gucci

Even if your mom or your mother-in-law has a signature scent that still reminds you of home, she'll bloom with gratitude after you gift her Gucci's Bloom scent. Even the most discerning of moms will be dazzled by the beautiful scent and packaging.

This 1-ounce bottle is currently on sale at Walmart for $56 (reduced from $69).

Top features of Gucci's 'Bloom' perfume:

The scent earns 4.5 stars from Walmart shoppers who love the flora aroma.

Reviewers lauded the "gentle" scent, while others called it a "perfect spring scent."

Best gift for a new mom: Four prong two-carat Moissanite solitaire stud earrings

Walmart

One of the first things to go after becoming a new mom (in addition to sleep) is jewelry. That's because little hands like to pull on jewelry, which means new moms quickly abandon theirs in favor of keeping their jewelry (and ears) intact.

Gorgeous stud earrings are the remedy every new mom is searching for. Pull-proof stud earrings allow her to still feel gorgeous without fear of her precious little one pulling on her earrings.

These four-prong solitaire earrings are on sale at Walmart for $69 (reduced from $239), though you can save an extra $3 using the on-site coupon.

Why we like these earrings:

These earrings are constructed from 18K gold plating over silver.

To the naked eye, moissanite looks exactly like a diamond.

Moissanite, the birthstone of April, represents strength and unbreakable love -- just like motherhood.

For the mom who loves to stack her jewelry: Gold and rhodium plated sterling silver pave 'Mom' necklace

Walmart

If the mom in your life loves to express herself through her jewelry, this "Mom" pendant necklace is a beautiful way for her to add motherhood to her stack. This necklace is currently $48 at Walmart.

Why we like this necklace:

This necklace features an 18-inch chain.

The pendant is yellow gold and rhodium plated and features sparkling cubic zirconia.

The chain is secured with a lobster claw clap designed to keep the necklace in place, while also being easy to remove.

For the healthy mom on Mother's Day: Ninja blender pitcher kitchen system

Walmart

She's been crushing her workouts. Now, Mom wants to crush her fruits and veggies. The Ninja blender system is just the thing to help her on her health journey. She'll appreciate your support of her health goals, which is a gift in and of itself.

Currently priced at $149, the Ninja blender system is reduced from $169.

Why we like the Ninja blender system:

The blades produce perfectly crushed ice for smoothies.

The 72-ounce pitcher is ideal for making large batches.

This system doesn't just make great smoothies. The 64-ounce food processing bowl provides precision chopping and purees, or up to two pounds of dough.

Best gift for the sports mom: Pickleball set for two

Walmart

Whether Mom is the sportiest mom you know, or she's looking for a new hobby, a pickleball set is a terrific way to help launch her into a new pastime. The best part, this set comes with two paddles which means you'll be able to play, too.

This set comes with two paddles, four balls and a carrying case. It's priced at $46.

Why we like this pickleball set:

This set features indoor and outdoor balls and can be used on any pickleball court.

The pickleball paddles feature a firm, comfortable handle grip.

The paddles are equally suited for beginners and pickleball veterans.

Best gift for the mom who loves to hydrate: Owala FreeSip stainless steel water bottle

Walmart

Move over Stanley, there's a new trendy water bottle in town. While others (no shame) plot their Stanley tumbler purchase, some water enthusiasts have moved on to a new water bottle. The Owala FreeSip stainless steel water bottle features a push button lid and lock that stays clean and is easy to access.

This 24-ounce Owala water bottle is currently available at Walmart for $43.

Why we like the Owala water bottle:

We like the locked and secure built-in straw, which stays clean and is easy to access.

The size of this water bottle makes it easier to transport than larger bottles.

This water bottle fits in most backpack water bottle holders and most car cup holders.

Best gift for the mom who has everything (except her password): Password journal notebook

Walmart

Even if Mom is the most organized person you know, she's still likely human enough to join the rest of us in the never-ending "what was my password?" mental search. Gifting her a stylish password notebook, where all passwords can be stored and organized, is an inexpensive but thoughtful way to end the password search. It's also a terrific way for aging parents to share vital information with their grown children in the event of an emergency.

This handy password organizer is $17 at Walmart.

Why we like this password organizer:

This book helps organize passwords and login information so Mom doesn't have to reset passwords all the time.

For adults with aging parents, this password journal is a safe way to have Mom's account info on hand should she need an assist, while assuaging fears of emailing or digitally sharing vital information.

Best gift for the mom who loves coffee: Ion mug and charging coaster

Walmart

The perfect gift for the mom who loves her coffee, but rarely has time to drink it, this mug and charging coaster keeps coffee hot so mom can drink it at her leisure. The built-in rechargeable battery keeps coffee warm for up to three hours.

This mug is available at Walmart for $40.

Why we like this mug and charging coaster;