BJ's Wholesale Club is offering a crazy deal that's like getting a membership for free

If you've got a BJ's Wholesale Club in your area and you're not a member yet, April is the time to sign up. That's because BJ's Wholesale Club has an offer for new members that brings the cost of your first year all the way down to, essentially, zero.

A BJ's Wholesale Club membership normally costs $55 per year, but you can sign up now through May 6, 2024 for just $20 using the link below when you agree to auto-renew. And when you spend your first $60 at BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll get a $20 reward. Put those two offers together, and it's like joining for free.

Is a BJ's Wholesale Club membership worth it?



BJ's Wholesale Club has more than 215 locations across 16 states, all along the East Coast. It offers most of the same perks as Costco and Sam's Club, with a few unique offerings, as well.

Like Costco and Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club is a great place to buy groceries in bulk. But we also like that BJ's carries many items in smaller supermarket sizes, too.

If you're coupon-obsessed, BJ's Wholesale Club is the membership for you. It's the only warehouse store of the three that accepts all manufacturer's coupons. We also love that BJ's Wholesale Club often runs its own promotions at its gas stations: You'll save 50 cents per gallon when you first spend $150 in-store now through April 28, 2024.

Normally $55 per year, BJ's Wholesale Club is currently offering a deal where you can get your first year of membership for $20. Better yet, you'll get a $20 reward when you first spend $60, so it's like becoming a BJ's Wholesale Club member for free. This deal ends May 6, 2024.

(Note that you'll need to sign up for auto-renewal to get this deal. Your reward must be used within 30 days.)

Save up to 65 cents per gallon at BJ's Wholesale Club in April

You might already know that warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club offer some of the best gas prices in your area. But this month, the best deal on gasoline is at BJ's Wholesale Club.

Simply spend $150 in-club or online now through April 28, 2024 and you'll save 50 cents per gallon on a same-day fill-up at BJ's Wholesale Club. This deal is good on up to 40 gallons. If you buy gas with your BJ's One Credit Card, you'll get another instant 10-cent per gallon discount; pay with a BJ's One+ Credit Card and you'll save 15 cents per gallon.

(Visit the BJ's Wholesale Club website for the full terms and conditions on this amazing offer.)