Better sleep is yours with these top mattresses of 2024

Ready to say goodbye to sleepless nights and groggy mornings? Around one third of US adults admit to not getting enough sleep every day, so you're far from the only one in need of a change. Let that change be a life-changing (and budget-friendly) one by upgrading your bedroom with a new mattress.

But where to start? If you want to do it right, shopping for the perfect mattress is a multistep process. First up is knowing the best time to shop for mattresses.

Next up: Do you know your sleep position? Back sleepers, side sleepers and stomach sleepers all have different mattress needs. From there, you'll know whether you want a traditional innerspring mattresses or ultra-plush memory foam mattresses like the foam Saatva hybrid?

Best hybrid : Saatva classic

Saatva

The Saatva classic mattress comes with a plush, luxurious pillow top perfect for soft, cloudlike pressure relief. Shoppers can switch between three comfort levels (plush soft, luxury firm, or firm) to match their individual preferences.

Best for:

Sleepers looking for a good amount of motion isolation.

Targeted pressure relief in the hips, shoulders, or spine.

Back pain relief.

Best budget-friendly : Signature Design by Ashley Chime memory foam

Signature by Ashley Chime via Amazon

Sleepers looking for the best memory foam option should consider this very budget-friendly and highly rated mattress available through Amazon.

This 12-inch memory foam mattress by Signature Design by Ashley is CertiPUR-US certified, which means you're not just sleeping on foam that's incredibly comfortable; CertiPUR-US certified foams are also eco-friendly and free of additives such fiberglass that could be hazardous to your health.

Best for:

Sleepers who prefer a soft feel instead of a firm mattress.

Sleepers with allergies.

Best for stomach sleepers : Helix Dawn

Helix

The Helix Dawn mattress offers multiple layers of firm yet responsive foam for a next level sleep experience. If you're a stomach sleeper -- or just a fan of mattresses that are super supportive -- then shop this mattress from Helix Sleep in queen size for the reduced price of $999.

Thanks an ongoing sale, shoppers can save 25% on all purchases and tack on a free bedroom bundle of three accessories for certain mattress purchases (minimum $330 value). For the Helix Dawn, this includes a free dream pillow set, mattress protector and white sheet set.

Best for:

Back and stomach sleepers.

Back pain relief.



Best cooling : Leesa Sapira hybrid

Leesa

The best hybrid mattresses combine layers of supportive springs and plush foam or latex for a balanced, comforting sleep experience. This five-layer cooling mattress by Leesa Sapira is no exception: It includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your cooling mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa also donates one mattress to non-profits for every 10 mattresses sold.

Leesa is currently offering a 30% discount on select mattresses, as well as a complimentary sleep bundle. This sale includes the Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress, which is currently marked down $600 (originally priced at $1,999) and comes with two free pillows and one sheet set.

Best for:

Sleepers whose body temperature runs hot during the night.

Relief from chronic pain in areas like the back, hips, and shoulders (depending on your sleep position).



Best for side sleepers : Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud

Tempur-Pedic

This mattress is customizable for your most comfortable sleep. Choose from a medium-firm classic mattress, or a medium-firm hybrid mattress. Both offer motion isolation, so your partner's movements won't disturb you. This mattress adapts to your body weight and shape for maximum comfort.

This mattress is available at a 30% discount -- shop now to save nearly $600 on a new mattress.

Best for:

Those who share a bed.

Side sleepers.

Light sleepers.

Best memory foam : Nectar Premier

Nectar

This plush memory foam mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temperature to help you stay nice and chilly while you sleep. One of Nectar's most popular mattresses to date, this mattress is also supported by Nectar's forever warranty policy.

Thanks to an going Nectar sale, this (and other select Nectar mattresses) is currently 40% off the original price of $1,499.

Best for:

Stomach, side, and back sleepers -- this mattress won awards for each sleep position category in 2023 with Sleep Foundation, Mattress Clarity and Sleepopolis, respectively.

More sleep essentials to consider

These expert-recommended sleep essentials will help you achieve a good night's sleep.

Bedroom lighting : Philips SmartSleep wake-up light

Philips via Amazon

"I believe everyone should have a sunrise wake up alarm," says Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist. "It has the option for sound but some of us are able to wake up to light only (how cool!).

"Our circadian rhythm is regulated by consistency and light. Bright light in the morning is important to stop melatonin production and assist with our final awakening."

The Philips SmartSleep alarm clock simulates a sunrise and sunset with five natural wake-up sounds to choose from. It includes an FM radio, tap snooze option and automatic dimmable display.

It can also function as a bedside reading lamp, with an impressive 10 brightness settings.

Wake up on time : Loftie alarm clock

Loftie

The Loftie alarm clock has a dimmable display, nightlight and a two-phase alarm. The first alarm phase is gentle, while the second phase really gets you up and at 'em. You can customize your alarm tone, volume and day-of-the-week settings.

The Loftie also functions as a white noise machine (or a provider of nature soundscapes). Its Bluetooth speaker plays music, podcasts and more.

And if that isn't enough, the Loftie also offers a sleep timer, blackout mode and wellness content, including breath work, music and guided meditation. Choose from two colors.

Sleep soundly : HoMedics Sound Spa sound and white noise machine

HoMedics via Walmart

"For those who don't like silence at night, I'd suggest a white noise machine that's run on electricity so the batteries don't die overnight and cause an awakening," says Casey.

"For those who prefer music, we suggest low-level, instrumental only music. The volume and pitch is important, as a higher pitch or volume may initiate awakenings overnight. This one I use for my therapy sessions and for sleep."

Featuring six soothing sounds including summer night, ocean, rain, white noise, thunder and brook settings, this white noise machine may look familiar. That's because it's has recently been featured on the HBO original series "True Detective."

If you want to try to relax like Detective Danvers (Jodie Foster), this is the product for you -- enigmatic investigations not included.

Avoid interruptions : Casper Snoozewear sleep mask

Casper

"Sleep masks are helpful for those who are on non-traditional sleep schedules," Casey says. "It's important to limit light as we are falling asleep, so our body knows it's time to wind down. Same goes for blackout curtains."

Need a recommendation?

"This is my favorite sleep mask," says CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "It's extremely comfortable and doesn't snag or pull at my eyelashes or brows.

"When I wear it, I don't see light from the street, light from my boyfriend's table lamp or any morning sunshine until I take the mask off. Most importantly, it doesn't get all twisted around on my head like most sleep masks do."

What to consider before buying a new mattress



Casey gave CBS Essentials some insights on what shoppers should know about shopping for a new mattress.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," Casey says. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative."

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one, because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief.

"The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation," Casey says.

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it. We've found a wide variety of mattresses on sale below.

How we chose the best mattresses of the 2024

When picking the best mattresses and other products, we take into account a number of important factors such as:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to see who was consistently getting a great night's sleep.



We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to see who was consistently getting a great night's sleep. Variety: We made sure to highlight a selection of different mattress types, including innerspring mattresses, memory foam mattresses, and hybrid mattresses to make sure there's something for everybody.

We made sure to highlight a selection of different mattress types, including innerspring mattresses, memory foam mattresses, and hybrid mattresses to make sure there's something for everybody. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.



All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more.