Best Dyson deals: The best spring cleaning deals on vacuums and air purifiers

Dyson

Have you started your spring cleaning yet? Well, the folks at Dyson want to make this annual chore a bit easier. Right now, some of the company's most popular and easy to use vacuums, air purifiers and other cleaning products are on sale from a variety of online retailers, including Dyson's own website. Our in-house team of shopping experts has curated this collection of the best deals you'll find right now on Dyson products that can make your cleaning related chores easier and the air in your home fresher.

The best Dyson deals for spring 2024

Don't spend your spring cleaning tripping over your old vacuum cord. Check out these deals on Dyson vacuums and other popular Dyson products.

Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum: $476 (save $124)

Dyson via Walmart

The Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum boasts the title of most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum (tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick vacuums).

With a run time of up to 60 minutes when using a non-motorized tool, this lightweight cordless vacuum is engineered to pick up both large debris and fine dust.

Regularly $600, pick up this top-rated Dyson stick vacuum for $476 at Walmart.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum: $350 (save $120)

Wayfair

Save big on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. The Dyson V8 Absolute is lightweight, cordless and offers up to 40 minutes of run time.

The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Head over to Wayfair to save $120, so you'll pay just $350 for this popular stick vacuum.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: $600 (save $150)



Dyson

Equipped with a special light that helps to reveal dust that's otherwise invisible to the human eye, the V15 is one of the higher-end cordless vacuums from Dyson. It intelligently adapts its suction based on the type of flooring it's being used on. You also get the company's HEPA filtration system built into the vacuum.

The V15 comes with a Fluffy Optic head cleaner, hair screw tool, docking station, built-in dusting and crevice tool, digital Motobar cleaner head, a combination tool and a charger, so it's ready to tackle the diverse vacuuming needs throughout your home.

Regularly $750, you can get this vacuum for $600 when you buy direct from Dyson.





Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum: $304 (save $64)

Walmart

Featuring the iconic design that Dyson is known for, this plug-in, upright vacuum offers a bunch of cleaning features: rotating brushes, a telescopic handle, the company's cyclone technology, a self-adjusting cleaner head, whole-machine HEPA filtration and a hygienic bin that's easy to empty.

"This vacuum cleaned my rug to look brand new," says one Walmart reviewer. "My hardwood floors can be walked on without feeling anything under my feet. Why did I wait so long to switch to Dyson?!"

For a limited time, you can buy this vacuum without sucking up too much from your bank account. It's on sale for $304, which represents a $64 savings when you shop at Walmart.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP03 Extra Large: $950 (5% off)

Amazon

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or just want to enjoy breathing cleaner and fresher air in your home, you'll want to use this Dyson HEPA filter air purifier. It offers HEPA H13 grade filtration and projects air over a 32-foot space, so it's ideal for larger-sized rooms. The filter in this device is 3.8 times larger than in previous models, and the replaceable filter is designed to last for up to five years.

You can remotely control the BP03 air purifier from almost anywhere using the MyDyson app on your smartphone. The device offers multiple modes, including a 'breeze' mode that delivers a comfortable air flow, while the do not disturb mode keeps cleaning the air, operating on its quietest setting.

The BP03 normally sells for $1,000, but Amazon has it on sale for $950.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan: $634 (save 15%)

Amazon

Sure, the Dyson TP09 does a great job purifying the air in the room it's being used it, but it also serves as a cooling fan that can be remotely controlled using your smartphone. The unit measures 4.72 x 4.72 x 41 inches, but it's designed to be used in up to a 999-square-foot space.

The 360-degree oscillating fan offers 10 speeds, while the air filtration uses a HEPA H13 filter that captures 99.97% of all particles that are 0.3 microns in size or larger. In other words, the TP09 does a great job ridding a large size room of pollutants. It's one of the few air purifiers that's able to remove formaldehyde from the air.

As one of Dyson's more advanced air purifiers and fan combos, it offers a handful of modes, with some designed for use during the day and others for nighttime. You're also able to set timers. Use the mobile app to control and monitor the air quality in your home.

