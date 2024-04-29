Multiple law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say

Multiple law enforcement officers were struck by gunfire in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, while conducting an investigation Monday, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on social media that "multiple victims" were taken to a hospital.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force comprised of officers from multiple agencies was conducting an investigation when the shooting started, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many officers were wounded or their condition.

People were urged the avoid the area in east Charlotte. Police said there was active gunfire at the scene.

The police department's SWAT team responded to the area, police said.

Tyler Wilson told CBS affiliate WBTV he was working at home when he heard officers calling for someone to come out of a neighboring house.

"After that, it was just chaos," Wilson told the station. "There was shots ringing left and right. We had SWAT and U.S. marshals set up snipers in our bedroom. ... It's been pretty crazy. It was about 30 minutes where it was a straight shootout."

Video posted to social media appeared to show over a dozen police cruisers and two officers running at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

