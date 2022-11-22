Best Black Friday deals on computer components: memory, graphics cards, monitors and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to upgrade your computer this winter? Well, then you're in luck. There are tons of Black Friday deals going on right now on computer components, such as graphics cards, monitors and backup drives.

You don't have to buy a whole new computer to expand your memory or improve your gaming experience. There are tons of computer component upgrades that you can make to help your old computer run like new. Invest in a new monitor, graphics card or memory drive to upgrade your computer now.

Keep reading to shop the best Black Friday deals on computer components.

Best Black Friday computer monitor deals

Shop the best deals on computer monitors now.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor: $1,500

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, a one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,500 (reduced from $2,300)

24" Sceptre curved LED monitor: $95

This budget-friendly monitor is even more budget-friendly right now on Amazon. The Sceptre features a 1080p LED display, eight-millisecond response time and 75 Hz refresh rate. The Sceptre curved monitor has an anti-flicker display and can tilt 15 degrees backward and five degrees forward for added flexibility.

24" Sceptre curved LED monitor, $95 (reduced from $150)

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor: $397



This adjustable monitor from LG features an almost-borderless QHD display (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), one-millisecond response time and 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor can tilt, pivot and adjust to the best height and angle for gaming.

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor, $397 (reduced from $600)

21.5" HP P22va computer monitor: $100

This is a great, budget-friendly computer monitor to add to your home office. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 25,000 reviews. It features a 1080p display with anti-glare coating. It has a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 Pixels and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. At only $100, it's a an accessible work monitor for people starting their first work-from-home job or small business.

21.5" HP P22va computer monitor, $100 (reduced from $150)

24" Koorui business computer monitor: $85

This is another great budget option for business use. The Kooru business monitor offers a full HD 1080p display. It has a flicker-free display, blue light filter and adjustable tilting screen for improved comfort. This helps you limit eye and neck strain when working on the computer all day.

24" Koorui business computer monitor, $85 (reduced from $122)

27" Dell video conferencing computer monitor: $350

This Dell monitor was designed with the needs of remote workers in mind. It has a high-quality built-in camera, noise-cancelling dual microphones and USB-C connectivity for clear video conferencing. It's a great monitor for work-from-home employees who spend a lot of time on Zoom or Skype meeting with clients or colleagues.

27" Dell video conferencing computer monitor, $350 (reduced from $380)

32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor: $500

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many Smart TVs with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for an ideal viewing experience. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor, $500 (reduced from $700)

27" Dell UltraSharp ultra-thin bezel computer monitor: $465

This monitor offers a great balance of features for both streaming and productivity. The Dell UltraSharp monitor has a 4K display with wide-color coverage and high-pixel density so that you can see all of the colors and details in your favorite shows. It also includes Dell Display Manager to help you easily arrange your apps and open items with multitasking views when working on projects. The monitor is also fully adjustable.

27" Dell UltraSharp ultra-thin bezel computer monitor, $465 (reduced from $555)

Best Black Friday deals on computer backup drives

Take a look at the following HDD and SSD computer backup drives to find the right option for your data storage needs.

Western Digital My Book desktop external hard drive (18 TB)

The Western Digital My Book is an 18 TB external hard drive with USB 2.0 compatibility. It works with Windows and MacOS and includes software for device management and password-protected backup. It offers security via 256-bit AES hardware encryption -- the encryption type used by many leading cybersecurity tools.

Western Digital My Book HDD desktop external hard drive (18 TB), $180 (reduced from $200)

Toshiba Canvio Basics portable HDD external hard drive (2 TB): $60

Toshiba's Canvio Basics is a great budget option that provides a good amount of storage space. It doesn't require any software installation, so it's also a great option for beginners. The Canvio Basics hard drive works with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 cables and with either Mac or Windows computers, but, please note, you will have to reformat to make it compatible with a Mac device.

Toshiba Canvio Basics portable HDD external hard drive (2 TB), $60

Seagate Expansion external hard drive HDD (10 TB): $220

The Seagate Expansion drive offers 10 TB of storage for a reasonable price. The backup drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, with no software installation or setup required. It is compatible with USB 3.0 cables.

Seagate Expansion external hard drive HDD (10 TB), $220 (reduced from $260)

LaCie Rugged Mini HDD external hard drive (4 TB): $149



The LaCie Rugged Mini is an external hard drive that's designed to offer water resistance and shock protection. The manufacturer says it can come away from a drop of up to four feet without sustaining damage. It uses USB 3.0. The hard drive has built-in password protection and boasts a maximum speed of 130 MB per second.

Note: The drive requires reformatting to be compatible with Mac computers.

LaCie Rugged Mini HDD external hard drive (4 TB), $149 (reduced from $160)

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (2 TB): $150

The Samsung T7 Shield is an ultra-fast SSD with a read speed of 1,000 MB per second and a write speed of 1,050 MB per second. The drive offers dust and water resistance, plus Samsung states that the device can endure a drop of 9.8 feet. It comes in 1 TB and 2 TB storage options.

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (2 TB), $150 (reduced from $250)

SanDisk Extreme portable SSD (1 TB): $100

The portable SanDisk Extreme is a lightweight but durable SSD backup drive. It boasts drop protection along with water and dust resistance. It offers password protection with 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. The SSD has a 1,050 MB read speed and a 1,000 MB write speed. It is compatible with USB-C cables and can be used to back up smartphones or computers.

SanDisk Extreme portable SSD (1 TB), $100 (reduced from $250)

Best Black Friday computer graphics card deals

If you're looking to upgrade your graphics card for better gaming and video, check out these Black Friday graphic card deals.

Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: $950

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is near the top of the food chain in terms of higher-resolution gaming performance. The official Nvidia model is sold out everywhere, but this ASUS version is in stock and on sale at Best Buy.

Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, $950 (reduced from $1,050)

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: $760

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 boasts 8,960 CUDA cores, 68 ray tracing (RT) cores, 272 tensor AI cores and a boost clock of 1.71 GHz, allowing it to deliver a 50 to 80 percent performance increase and improved power efficiency over the RTX 2080. That's all while staying at the same price point as its predecessor. Reviewers are praising this powerful graphics card for delivering excellent 4K performance, which makes it a great choice for gamers who want ultra high-definition when playing first-person shooters and open-world titles.

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, $760 (reduced from $1,000)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: $400

This graphics card uses the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics processor. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and has a memory speed of ‎1695 MHz. It's one of Amazon's bestselling graphics cards and Amazon's top choice for 3060 Ti graphics cards. Right now, you can get it for 25 percent off.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, $400 (reduced from $530)

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: $430

The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti makes it a great option for budget-minded gamers who aren't seeking a 4K gaming experience. With 4,864 CUDA cores spread across 38 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM), this Nvidia graphics card is designed to deliver excellent 1080p PC gaming with ray tracing.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, $430 (reduced from $570)

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

