Bowflex Black Friday sale: The best deals on Bowflex treadmills, bikes, adjustable dumbbells and more

Why wait until New Years 2023 to make a resolution to get in shape? If you've been thinking about buying a new exercise bike, treadmill or dumbbell set, let these Black Friday deals do some of the heavy lifting for you.

The Bowflex early Black Friday sale has deals on all the at-home workout equipment you'll need to help jumpstart your fitness journey.

Save up to $500 on Bowflex treadmills, Max Trainers, and bikes, plus get up to $150 off Bowflex weights during the Bowflex Black Friday sale.

Looking for more Black Friday fitness deals? Check out our favorite Black Friday sales on athleisure, fitness machines, tech and more. Keep reading to shop our picks from the Bowflex Black Friday sale, plus more great fitness deals to shop this season.

Bowflex treadmills: Save up to $500

Bowflex

Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5% to 20%, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers. Starting at $1,100 during the brand's Black Friday sale, you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.

Bowflex Treadmill BXT8J $1,100 (reduced from $1,300, save $200)

Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,499 (reduced from $1,999, save $500)

Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,499 (reduced from $2,699, save $200)

Bowflex bikes: Save up to $500

Bowflex

Bowflex bikes offer a smooth, quiet ride with 100 resistance levels, dual-sided pedals and a built-in metrics tracker. All Bowflex bikes also come with a bluetooth enabled heart rate armband monitor and a one year JRNY membership ($149). All the bikes listed below are on sale, but you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex VeloCore 22 right now.

Bowflex C6, $699 (reduced from $999, save $300)

Bowflex VeloCore 16, $1,499 (reduced from $1,799, save $300)

Bowflex VeloCore 22, $1,699 (reduced from $2,199, save $500)

Bowflex Max Trainer: Save up to $500

Bowflex

Looking for a new way to get in your daily HIIT workout? Bowflex's Max Trainer ellipticals are deeply discounted for Black Friday, and include access to a range of cardio workout classes through the JRNY app.

One reviewer raved about the Max Trainer M6: "I had been looking for an elliptical for a long time that had a small footprint and was able to easily be moved around. When I came across the BowFlex trainers, I simply couldn't resist giving it a try... I enjoy getting my sweat on with the 14 minute programs and have been enjoying getting my post-covid bod back to where I want it to be."

"I am 56 and hit this thing now 5 days a week for 30 minutes. Worth every penny if you use it regularly," another reviewer wrote of the Max Trainer M8.

Bowflex Max Trainer M6, $1,099 (reduced from $1,499, save $400)

Bowflex Max Trainer M8, $1,599 (reduced from $1,899, save $300)

Bowflex Max Trainer M9, $1,699 (reduced from $1,999, save $300)

Bowflex Max Total 16, $1,999 (reduced from $2,499, save $500)

Bowflex dumbbells: Save up to $100

Bowflex

Get 15 sets of weights in one swoop with Bowflex's bestselling SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells.

"Very easy to use!" a reviewer wrote. "Highly recommend these weights! Great for small spaces!"

Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, $349 (reduced from $429, save $80

Bowflex's SelectTech 1090 dumbbells do the job of 17 sets of weights. Train with on-demand, full-body strength classes through the JRNY app.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, $699 (reduced from $799, save $100)

Bowflex barbell: Save $150

Bowflex

Perfect for small spaces, this adjustable barbell with curl bar is designed to do the job of 7 barbells and 7 curl bars in one compact system - adjusting from 20 to 80 pounds in 10 pound increments.

Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell with curl bar, $449 (reduced from $599)

Best early Black Friday fitness deals

Bowflex isn't the only fitness brand offering great discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022. Check out these other early Black Friday fitness deals below.

Apple Watch Ultra: $780

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

You can save $20 on the Apple Watch Ultra ahead of Black Friday.

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + cellular, 49mm), $780 (reduced from $799)

Apple Watch Series 8: $349 (save $50)

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $379 (regularly $429)

Hydrow Rower: $1,995 (save $500)

Best Buy

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.

Hydrow Rower, $1,995 (regularly $2,495)

Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,451 (regularly $2,951)

Tempo smart gym: $1,800 (save $950)

Tempo via Best Buy

The Tempo starter and expanded accessory pack is available at Best Buy.

It includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, plus a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell, two extra collars, a wireless heart-rate monitor and charger and a high-density recovery roller.

The smart home gym is on sale at Best Buy for $950 off ahead of Black Friday.

Tempo smart gym starter and expanded accessory pack, $1,800 (regularly $2,750)

A Tempo membership is required to access training and classes. One Tempo membership includes six accounts.

Tempo membership, $39 per month

The Peloton Bike: $1,445



Peloton

Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,445

Theragun Pro: $500 (save $99)

Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $500 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Elite: $378 (save $20)

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $378 (regularly $399)

Theragun Elite, $400

Schwinn Fitness IC3: $620

Walmart

This bike with a tablet holder has an LCD console, Bluetooth capability and a 40-pound flywheel. It tracks RPMs, heart rate, calories, time and distance. Try it with the Peloton app.

Schwinn Fitness IC3, $620 (reduced from $799)

Yosuda indoor cycling bike: $230

Yosuda via Amazon

This stationary bike has a belt-driven system for a smooth and quiet ride, an adjustable non-slip handlebar and a tablet holder. Its LCD monitor tracks time, speed, distance and calories burned. There is a water bottle holder and wheels on the bike, so that it can easily be moved.

Yosuda indoor cycling bike, $230 with coupon (reduced from $440)

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike: $297

Sunny Health & Fitness

This spin bike has a weighted flywheel and quiet belt drive system. It has an adjustable seat and handlebars, plus a water bottle holder. Stream your workout on your TV or a laptop in front of you, or invest in a tablet holder for this bike's handlebars, as it doesn't come with a tablet or workout streaming subscription.

Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike, $297 (reduced from $399)

Jarvis treadmill desk: $2,363 and up

Fully

Consider this treadmill desk for the friend or family member who works from home and wants to get more movement into their daily routine.

The adjustable work station has a 350-pound lifting capacity. The treadmill desk can be customized to have the finish, desk shape, top size and accessories of your choice.

Jarvis treadmill desk, $2,363 (reduced from $2,954) and up

