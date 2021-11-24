Black Friday fitness deals: Our favorite sales on athleisure, fitness machines, tech and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can save big on top athletic brands this Black Friday, including deals on Nike, Theragun, Athleta, Bowflex and more. Westend6/Getty Images

'Tis the season to get the best deals on everything fitness related. From big ticket equipment like spin bikes, mirrors and treadmills to less-expensive essentials such as activity trackers, massagers and workout gear, health-and-fitness-inspired gifts end up on many of our wishlists.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or others this Black Friday, take advantage of some of the biggest sales of the year on the most-wanted machines, athleisure, fitness tech and more from top brands -- Lululemon, Athleta, NordicTrack, Peloton and Nike included --- and stores, such as Best Buy, Walmart, Dicks and other major retailers.

CBS Essentials rounded up the best Black Friday deals on everything needed to break a sweat.

And that's not all. Here are some of favorite fitness deals you can get right now.

Apple Watch (all models)

Save on various Apple Watch models at multiple retailers. Buy a new Series 7 on Amazon for $20 off or save $60 on an Apple Watch SE. If you prefer to shop at Apple, their holiday promo event includes a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch SE. And, Walmart is offering the Series 3 at just $109, a whopping $90 off.

Apple Watch Series 7, $379 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch SE, $219 (reduced from $279)

Apple Watch Series 3, $109 (reduced from $199)

Apple Black Friday Event

Theragun Elite massager

Therabody slashed the prices of all its Theragun models for Black Friday. While the Theragun Mini ($174) is sure to be a hot item this season due to affordability, you can take $100 off the well-equipped, moderately priced full-size model, Theragun Elite ($299), now through November 30.

Theragun Elite Massager, $299 (reduced from $399)

Theragun Mini massager, $174 (reduced from $199)

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket leggings

Athleta

Popular Athleta styles rarely go on sale, so Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up for yourself and the whole family. You can save up to 60% at the company's Black Friday sale, including their buttery soft Salutation Stash Pocket leggings in every color.

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket leggings, $40 (reduced from $98)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung

Samsung's Black Friday deals refuse to disappoint, including $50 off the Galaxy Watch 4. More than just a timepiece, it monitors your heart, tracks sleeping habits, workouts and wellness goals, all while connecting to calls, texts and music.

Galaxy Watch 4, $200 (reduced from $250)

Amazon Halo View

Amazon

The highly anticipated Halo View serves as the first fitness tracker from Amazon. Much more reasonably priced than competitors, the slender wrist piece provides access to key health metrics like heart rate, sleep habits and blood oxygen levels and offers connectability to popular health apps, connectivity to your phone and boasts a seven-day battery life. 12 months of full access to the Halo membership is included with purchase. Pre Order now for $30 off retail price with a December 8 release date and wrap it up in time for the holidays.

Amazon Halo View, $50 (reduced from $80)

Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells

Save on an assortment of Bowflex fitness machines and products on Black Friday, including the popular SelectTech 552 adjustable weight dumbbells, which replaces 15 sets of weights. Currently $100 off with free shipping, every purchase also comes with a one-year membership to JRNY, OnDemand full-body strength training classes courtesy of Bowflex.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, $299 (reduced from $549)

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill

One of the most established fitness machine brands, NordicTrack takes Black Friday very seriously. Currently the Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, which features an interactive touch screen and full access to iFIT live and on-demand workouts, is $400 off. Also, save $500 on the 2450 model and $700 on the top-of-the-line 2950 model.

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, $1,599 (reduced from $1,999)

Powerbeats Pro wireless ear buds

When it comes to fitness, owning a pair of ear buds that actually stay in the lobes during rigorous activity levels up your workout. Over 52,300 Amazon reviewers offered a 4.6-out-of-five star rating to Powerbeats Pro wireless ear buds, noting that sound quality, battery life and stay-in-place ability is far superior to the competition. Save $100 on most colors this Black Friday.

Powerbeats Pro wireless ear buds, $150 (reduced from $250)

