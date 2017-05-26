Uvalde shooting puts school security in the spotlight
Not every school district in Texas has school resource officers, but after this tragedy in Uvalde, many districts may rethink their plans.
Here's a look at what the Texas DPS is now saying happened at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School on May 24
The OneStar Foundation has set up a one-stop webpage for donations to the Uvalde community.
In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, some state Republicans called for arming more teachers.
In a briefing Friday, Governor Greg Abbott addressed the 'inaccurate' information he gave out Wednesday about the Uvalde school shooting. Abbott said he was 'misled' and is 'livid' about it.
During the time that officers were waiting for a tactical team to arrive, teachers and students inside were calling 911.
Steven McCraw, Director Texas Department of Public Safety, said officers "thought they had more time to organize and get more equipment," while the gunman was locked inside a classroom with children.
Across North Texas, people are doing what they can to pay tribute the victims in this shooting.
People are asking questions about police protocols for situations like a mass shooting.
Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school.
On May 24, 2022 nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas, after a teenaged gunman barricaded himself in a 4th grade classroom and opened fire.
Nationwide, 61 gunmen killed 103 people and wounded 140 others, in populated areas in 30 states.
Following the tragic shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, the Uvalde community is grappling to find answers and understanding.
"Go in there! Go in there!" nearby women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began.
In the wake of a deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the community is almost entirely focused on planning vigils, funerals, and fundraisers.
Fort Worth Pastor Kvey Tatum is taking action. He's connected with an Uvalde church and is going there to help with the healing process.
Alithia Ramirez, who had her life taken away at just 10-years-old by the Uvalde school shooter, helped a Grand Prairie couple get through the loss of their son who was her best friend.
A mental health expert said parents should remain calm and encouraging while responding to their children's fears, but that it's also important for adults to carve out space to address their own.
Although more people have been donating the past couple months, there is still a great need for O-negative blood.
On the day of the shooting, law enforcement sources said Ramos had an argument with his grandmother about a cell phone.
She said her second grader had been on his way to the nurse's office to take his medication when he heard the gunshots.
O'Rourke called the shooting "totally predictable when you choose not to do anything."
Families are mourning the loss of children and seeking help to find missing children after a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday.
New details have emerged about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24.
As more time passes there are more accounts from children who were inside the school with the gunman for about an hour.
This morning life is on hold for many in the town of Uvalde who are overwhelmed with grief. Robb Elementary School – the site of a mass shooting that killed 21 – remains a crime scene.
Governor Greg Abbott will be back in Uvalde today. As a community uplifts the families o victims, questions persist about law enforcement’s response to Tuesday's deadly school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead,
Texas has experienced a series of mass shootings in recent years. During that time, the Republican-led Legislature and governor have relaxed gun laws.
The 90 minutes between when the gunman first arrived at the scene and when he was killed are under intense scrutiny.
Forty-eight hours after a gunman opened fire and killed 21 people at a Uvalde elementary school, the community is just beginning to process this tragedy.
A parent was arrested on May 26 after he brought a concealed weapon into an Arlington elementary school.
The intense debate over gun restrictions played out in downtown Houston inside and outside of the NRA's previously scheduled convention.
The intense debate over gun restrictions moves to Houston Friday as the NRA's previously scheduled convention is set to begin.
The intense debate over gun restrictions played out in downtown Houston inside and outside of the NRA's previously scheduled convention.
Texas Department of Safety officials released new details Friday about the timeline of the Uvalde elementary school shooting
