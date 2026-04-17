Former Northwest ISD teacher charged after child porn found on iPhone, federal prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that a former Northwest ISD elementary school teacher is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas indicted 24-year-old Kyle Lee Roy Francis of Denton last week, court records show.

According to the indictment, Francis's iPhone contained at least three videos containing child pornography, including two videos depicting sexual abuse of prepubescent children.

Prosecutors did not say what prompted the investigation into Francis, but said the case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The case was led by Homeland Security Investigations' Dallas Child Exploitation Group.

Francis faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Court records show he remains in federal custody.

Northwest ISD responds to former employee's arrest

Francis was an art teacher at Lance Thompson Elementary School from Aug. 5, 2024, through Jan. 14 of this year, according to a letter to parents Thursday evening. When he was hired, he passed a standard background check that revealed no arrests or other concerns.

The district asked for and received his resignation after being informed that Francis was under federal investigation. School officials only learned of his arrest on Thursday.

"In our communication with Homeland Security, we have received assurance that no charges or allegations relate to any Northwest ISD student," Thompson Elementary Principal Amy Lawson wrote in the letter.

Lawson wrote that the school has fully cooperated with the federal investigation and conducted their own investigation, as well. The district's cybersecurity team "conducted a forensic analysis of Mr. Francis's district computer and digital footprint on district services, which revealed no inappropriate content."



"Please know our school and Northwest ISD will provide Homeland Security with appropriate files and information to support its investigation. Lance Thompson Elementary School will always act in the best interests of students, and we will take immediate action when allegations of improper conduct by an employee are made," Lawson said.