The Cowboys agreed to a record 4-year deal with Brandon Aubrey. It makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey for four more years in a deal that officially makes him the highest-paid kicker in the National Football League (NFL).

The Cowboys confirmed to CBS News Texas that the team and Aubrey agreed to the extension, which will see him paid $7 million per year, or $28 million over the course of the four-year contract.

Aubrey's time with the team thus far has seen him named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons.

The path to the NFL

Before getting started in the NFL, Aubrey's sports career kicked off in soccer; he played youth soccer with Dallas Texans SC, two seasons at Dallas Jesuit, and all four years of college at Notre Dame. He started his professional sports track on the pitch with Major League Soccer team Toronto FC in 2017 and loaned to its second team in the USL. He then signed with USL club Bethlehem Steel FC in 2018.

After he was released from Bethlehem Steel, Aubrey decided to take his sports career to American football. He started in the United States Football League with the Birmingham Stallions in 2022, and he joined the Cowboys in 2023, making his NFL debut that year.