South Dallas shooting leaves 1 person dead, police say

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that unfolded late last week.

Officers said they were called around 2: 19 a.m. on Friday to Park Row Avenue in south Dallas. They found a victim, later identified as 21-year-old Paul Harris, and had him taken away for treatment. Harris later died at the hospital.

As of publication, the suspect remains unknown. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Joslin by calling 214-649-2790 or by sending an email to adam.joslin@dallaspolice.gov.

Other recent shootings

Another deadly shooting unfolded in south Dallas roughly a month ago. It happened near Fair Park late at night on March 19, when gunfire erupted into a vehicle carrying four people along South Fitzhugh Avenue.

Three men inside the car were wounded, with one victim dying at the scene. The other two men were taken to a hospital for treatment. The fourth person in the vehicle was not injured.

In December 2025, another shooting ended with one person dead and four others hurt outside of the Verbazend Creations & Event Venue on West Wheatland Road. The owner said the shooting happened while a baby shower was happening inside. The person who died was identified as a 33-year-old man.