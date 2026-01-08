Judge strikes key Uvalde shooting testimony as jurors hear emotional evidence in 3rd day of officer's trial

Emotion and evidence dominated the courtroom on Wednesday during the third day of testimony in the trial of former Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales.

Within the first hours of testimony, jurors were shown video and played audio from May 2022, marking the first time they have seen and heard footage from the day a gunman killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School.

Judge orders former Robb Elementary teacher's testimony thrown out

One of the day's earliest and most significant moments came when Judge Sid Harle struck the entire testimony of former Robb Elementary teacher Stephanie Hale. Hale had returned to the stand after her earlier testimony raised legal concerns. The judge ultimately sided with the defense, instructing jurors to disregard everything she said.

"Nothing about this is on you," Harle told Hale. "We appreciate your bravery."

Robb Elementary school staffer recounts terror in 911 call

Jurors later heard emotional testimony from former Robb Elementary staffer Emilia Marin, who has previously been falsely accused of propping open the door the shooter used to enter the school. As Marin testified, she said she closed the door and thought it was locked, but it wasn't. The courtroom listened to her 911 call from the day of the shooting.

"How many shots fired?" a dispatcher asked during the call. Moments later, Marin can be heard saying, "He's on campus now."

Marin visibly shook on the stand as she described the chaos and fear she experienced that day.

"The shots wouldn't stop, round after round wouldn't stop," Marin said. "I thought he was going to kill me. I am going to die."

During cross-examination, defense attorneys focused heavily on details — questioning Marin about doors, timing, and the shooter's location. Lead defense attorney Nico LaHood emphasized that a west-side door was not locked, though he acknowledged it was not Marin's fault.

The emotional testimony continued with additional school staff members. Teacher Lynn Deming told jurors she realized she had been shot after the gunman fired through her classroom window.

"He was shooting through the window," Deming said. "And the kids were across. I thought I had made the worst mistake I ever made."

Deming added that she told her students she loved them, saying she wanted the last thing they heard to be that they were loved.

Throughout hours of testimony, Gonzales showed little visible emotion. His name was mentioned only briefly during the day's proceedings, underscoring a broader contrast that has emerged in the trial: prosecutors leaning on emotional testimony from survivors, while the defense continues to focus on precise details about timing and the shooter's movements.

Testimony in the trial is expected to continue.