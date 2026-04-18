A juvenile reportedly stabbed someone in Frisco overnight. Police say the suspect was found hiding in a trash can.

The Frisco Police Department is investigating after a reported overnight stabbing it said was committed by a juvenile.

Officers said they responded to an area near Main Street and Hillcrest Road around 11 p.m. Friday night. In an initial social media message, the department advised residents to report anything suspicious to police and to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

Saturday morning, Frisco police told CBS News Texas that officers were able to quickly set up a perimeter to find the suspect, who ran away from the scene. Officers said the suspect, who remains unidentified as of publication, was found hiding in a trash can.

Police said the victim is expected to survive.