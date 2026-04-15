Arlington weighs $273 million plan to upgrade AT&T Stadium, extend Dallas Cowboys deal

Arlington's city council could soon be asking its residents to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.

The agenda for next week's city council meeting includes a proposal to contribute what will be $273 million in upgrades to the stadium.

The Cowboys' portion will be $750 million.

The money would fund not only improvements inside the stadium but also bridges and roads outside, along with security enhancements.

The agreement would keep the Cowboys in Arlington through 2055. The current agreement expires in 2039.

Councilmembers contacted by CBS News Texas say they are allowed by law to approve the continuation of a tax to cover the $273 million without giving residents an opportunity to vote on the proposal.

"It's a good thing for the city. It's going to continue the partnership through 2055," Arlington city councilmember Bowie Hogg."I think the big question is how we say yes. I think the citizens should have a say in this."

CBS News Texas has learned that the proposal would pay for pedestrian bridges over roads around the stadium, a dedicated ride share parking lot, more digital signs, as well as improvements to the plaza that include a cover for shade.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Dallas Cowboys for comment.