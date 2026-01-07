Uvalde officer's trial will resume Thursday after judge denies motion for mistrial

The trial of a Uvalde school police officer accused of failing to protect the children during the 2022 attack by not doing enough to stop the gunman will resume on Thursday after the judge denied a motion for a mistrial.

Wednesday afternoon, Judge Sid Harle denied a motion for a mistrial in the Adrian Gonzales trial after the defense raised the possibility of a Brady violation brought on by statements made during a former Robb Elementary school teacher's testimony on Tuesday. Stephanie Hale, who was teaching at Robb Elementary the day of the attack, made statements during her testimony about the shooting that were not previously submitted into evidence to the defense.

Parts of Hale's remarks from the witness stand included that she saw a gunman wearing black approaching the school from an area near where Gonzales was. His attorneys said she had not disclosed that in previous witness interviews, and that it would be a key detail about the officer's location near the shooter.

It prompted a jury pause and sparked arguments over whether jurors could now be biased. The judge agreed to consider arguments over Hale's testimony and the two sides argued the issue in open court on Wednesday without the jury present.

Harle said on Wednesday that the violation in evidence was "not intentional – more a case of negligence."

"I don't believe what was given to the jury resonated enough to deter the defense strategy," said Harle.

The defense and prosecution worked to come up with a mutual remedy to continue the trial.

They agreed on the defense cross-examining Hale, and if that cross and testimony are insufficient for the defense, the defense has the right to exclude all the witness' testimony. The trial will resume on Thursday.