Norovirus outbreak forces North Texas middle school to close on Friday

Creekview Middle School in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD is closed on Friday amid an outbreak of norovirus on campus. The school district said that the decision was made after consultation with Tarrant County Public Health.

Following health guidance, the district said it disinfected the campus on Thursday in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, but cases continued to pile up.

"While we understand this may cause inconvenience for families, this decision was made with the health and safety of our students, staff, and families as our top priority," the district told parents. "Tarrant County Public Health supports a day of closure to allow for further disinfecting in alignment with public health guidelines."

All other campuses in the district are open on Friday, and Creekview Middle School should open as normal on Monday, the district said.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, which is also referred to as the stomach flu, has been spreading across the country.

"It's a very, very contagious virus that spreads quickly, especially in areas of close contact so schools, daycares, cruise ships, things like that," Dr. Nazima Zakhidova, a McKinney pediatrician, told CBS News Texas in December.

Zakhidova said the virus spreads through direct contact with an infected person, contaminated food or water, and contaminated surfaces. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain, body aches, headache and fever.

Symptoms usually last one to three days, but Zakhidova said it can be contagious for up to three days after symptoms stop.