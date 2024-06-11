Families of Uvalde school shooting victims sue FedEx, UPS for shipping weapon used by gunman

UVALDE – Families of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting are suing FedEx and UPS, accusing the companies of multiple oversights and "reckless disregard for human life" when the weapons used in the attack were shipped to the 18-year-old gunman.

The lawsuit was filed on May 24, 2024, the same day the families filed separate lawsuits against social media giant Meta, software company Activision - the maker of the popular video game "Call of Duty" - and Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the AR-15 used by the gunman.

FedEx is accused of shipping the AR-15-style rifle the gunman used and delivering it to a gun store in Uvalde. They're also accused of not verifying the buyer's age – the lawsuit alleges the gunman was not 18 at the time of purchase.

The lawsuit also claims that UPS aided in the illegal sale of a trigger system used to modify firearms to perform similar to an automatic rifle, saying it failed to screen the package before it was sent directly to the gunman's home in Uvalde.

The conduct of FedEx and UPS was "extreme, outrageous, atrocious and intolerable in a civilized community," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit added that the families are suffering physical and emotional damages, increased medical and mental health care visits and a loss of enjoyment of childhood.

The families are seeking unspecified damages from both companies.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed on May 24, 2022, during the Robb Elementary School shooting.