Nearly 500 pounds of liquid meth worth up to $3 million found in minivan after Fort Worth crash; 2 dead

Two men were found dead inside a minivan carrying nearly 500 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth up to $3 million after it crashed in a Fort Worth neighborhood Thursday, prompting a hazmat response and a federal drug investigation, police said Friday.

Officers responded to a reported car accident on Delga Street near the North Freeway frontage road late Thursday morning and found that the van had crashed into a parked car before rolling into a nearby fence. One man was already dead in the passenger's seat; first responders rendered aid to the driver but he did not survive.

Firefighters on the scene discovered ten buckets full of an unknown chemical, prompting a hazmat response. One firefighter was affected by the fumes and was taken to a hospital, but he was expected to be released Friday in good condition.

Fort Worth Police Department

Police said the chemical in the buckets tested positive for liquid meth, and estimated the total weight to be about 480 pounds. Agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration responded to collect the drugs.

Fort Worth PD said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the victims' identities and causes of death, and the investigation into the drugs is ongoing.