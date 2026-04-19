A traffic stop in Dallas ended in an officer-involved shooting with a passenger. Police say the driver sped off after the incident.

The Dallas Police Department said a traffic stop that unfolded early Sunday morning escalated into an officer-involved shooting with a passenger who allegedly assaulted the officer, and that police are looking for the driver who reportedly sped off from the scene.

On X, the department shared an initial alert around 3:45 a.m., saying it happened along Mockingbird Lane near Preston Road and the Dallas Country Club. Dallas Police said an officer was handling a traffic stop and an altercation with the suspect preceded the shooting. Both the officer and suspect were identified as men.

During a press conference later in the morning, the department said the incident happened around 2:16 a.m. A department spokesperson said the suspect was a passenger inside the car. The spokesperson said the suspect got out of the car, closed the distance between him and the officer, and punched the officer. The officer then reportedly fired his weapon twice, hitting the suspect at least once.

OIS - 4100 Mockingbird https://t.co/AcSkJHkvFW — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 19, 2026

Both the officer and the suspect, who remain unidentified as of publication, were taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect's condition was not shared during the news briefing.

The Dallas Police spokesperson said the initial stop happened because the car in question was being driven with its headlights turned off. The spokesperson also said the suspect approached the officer without warning, prompting the officer to react.

The spokesperson also said the driver, who also remains unidentified, remains at large after speeding away from the incident.