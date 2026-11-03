Michigan's 2026 midterm election: Follow the latest updates
Michigan voters head to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026, casting their ballots for several critical races, including the state's governor's race, a U.S. Senate race, 13 U.S. House races, as well as other state and local races and measures.
What to know for the 2026 Michigan midterm election
Michigan will have a new governor, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reaches her term limit.
Michigan Secretary of State and Democratic nominee Jocelyn Benson faces Republican Rep. John James in the governor's race. In the August primary, Benson defeated Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, while James beat businessman Perry Johnson.
Meanwhile, in a critical U.S. Senate race, former congressman and Republican nominee Mike Rogers faces Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed.
In the U.S. House, all 13 Michigan districts are up for grabs, with open races being contested in the 10th and 11th congressional districts.
Michigan voters will also cast their ballots for two statewide proposals, as well as the Michigan Supreme Court, Michigan Secretary of State and Michigan Attorney General, in addition to all state House and state Senate seats.
At the local level, depending on your community, local officials' races, municipal ballot measures and school district millages round out the ballot.
What's on the ballot for Michigan's midterm election?
Michigan voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races highlighting this year's midterm election.
State House and state Senate races, as well as two statewide proposals, city council and commission races, and municipal and school district proposals, will also appear on ballots across the area.
Click here for a look at what's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan.
When do polls open and close on Election Day?
Polling locations officially opened at 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday for voters to cast their ballots in person. Voters also have the option to return their absentee ballots on Election Day at their precinct.
By 7 a.m. Tuesday, 32.9% of Michigan's active registered voters had cast ballots, according to state data, as Election Day began. That number includes 750,469 people who voted early in person this election. Most early voting sites closed Sunday.
During the 2024 presidential election, more than 1.2 million people voted early in person.
Click here to see when polls close on Tuesday and how to find your polling location.