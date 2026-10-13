Who is running for Michigan governor? Meet the candidates running for the state's top job

With Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer term-limited from running again after her second four-year term, Michigan will see a new face in the state's top job in January.

In August, Michigan voters chose the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor. Candidates from five parties will be on the November ballot.

Who are the candidates running for Michigan governor in 2026?

Jocelyn Benson, Democratic Party

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced in January 2025 that she would be running for governor. Similar to the governor's two-term limit, Benson is nearing the end of her two-term limit as secretary of state, which began in 2018.

Jocelyn Benson

Winnie Brinks is running for lieutenant governor for the Democratic Party alongside Benson.

Benson says her achievements in her current role as secretary of state include upgrades to online services, cutting average wait times of in-person visits and creating self-service stations at branch offices and grocery stores.

Benson's campaign promises to make Michigan more affordable, take public schools to the top 10 in the nation and make the government work for Michiganders.

John James, Republican Party

U.S. Rep. John James, who was reelected to Congress in 2024, announced in April 2025 that he was running for governor. The Republican lawmaker represents Michigan's 10th congressional district. Jay DeBoyer is running with James for lieutenant governor alongside James.

John James

James served as an aviation officer in the U.S. Army for eight years and was president of a supply chain and logistics solutions group.

He lost U.S. Senate races in 2018 and 2020 to Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters. He faced Democrat Carl Marlinga twice in the 2022 and 2024 elections, winning in both.

James says his plans include supporting small businesses and skilled careers, elevating academic excellence and building safe communities.

Anthony Hudson, Libertarian Party

In March 2025, Anthony Hudson joined the list of gubernatorial candidates, describing himself as a "hardworking Michigan conservative." He worked as a truck driver for 20 years and moved to Michigan in 2012.

Hudson ran in the 2024 Republican primary for a U.S. House seat, but lost to Paul Junge. Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet eventually won the seat.

Anthony Hudson

Hudson, of Grand Blanc Township, initially didn't state his party affiliation for this race, but it was later revealed that he is running as a Libertarian Party candidate for governor, with Beau Parmenter for lieutenant governor.

This was until the Michigan Libertarian Party disavowed Hudson in a resolution on its website following an emergency meeting on Sept. 27. The party says that the decision was due to "public statements that the Party determined ran counter to Libertarian principles, including statements opposing the freedoms of speech and religion protected by the First Amendment."

Details on Hudson's statements were not revealed, but Hudson went live on social media nearly two weeks prior, saying "F*** the Libertarian Party" and accusing members of trying to censure him over comments regarding the LGBTQ community.

Hudson says his plans include eliminating property and state income taxes, stopping "the data center and solar panel invasion of our state" to protect farmland and returning power to local communities.

Donna Brandenburg, U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan

Donna Brandenburg is the 2026 U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate for governor, running with Robert Donald Cowper II for lieutenant governor.

Brandenburg ran for governor in 2022 as a Republican, but was kept off the Republican primary ballot after the state elections bureau found thousands of fraudulent signatures on petitions. However, there was no evidence that the candidates at the time were aware of the fraud.

According to the U.S. Taxpayers Party, Brandenburg is an entrepreneur and constitutional conservative who has built businesses across energy, real estate, farming and technology.

Brandenburg says her plans include eliminating property taxes and the state income tax, implementing a true Department of Government Efficiency "to slash waste and bureaucracy," and returning government to serve the people.

Douglas Campbell, Green Party

Douglas Campbell is running for Michigan governor as the Green Party candidate, and Bobbie Clay is running for lieutenant governor.

Campbell ran for U.S. House in 2024, 2012, 2010 and 2008, and for governor in 2006 and 2002, but was not elected in any of the races.

Douglas Campbell

In a speech at a recent Green Party event, Campbell said he recommends indexing the hourly federal minimum wage to one-ten-thousandth of the total compensation of the highest-paid member of Congress.

Campbell says that if elected, he will focus on affordability, energy, civil rights and public safety.