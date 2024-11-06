Michigan voters turn out in record numbers again in 2024, Michigan Secretary of State says

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday that Michiganders turned out in record numbers for the third straight election cycle.

According to officials, more than 2.2 million absentee ballots were returned, more than 1.2 million voted early in person and more than 2 million voted Tuesday on election day.

"I'm immensely grateful to the thousands of poll workers, challengers, observers, everyone who came together, along with our 1,520 local clerks and 83 county clerks, to ensure that our election yesterday and throughout the month proceeded smoothly, peacefully and without any significant or widespread disruptions," Benson said.

Benson said that, for the most part, tabulation has been completed. However, there are still about 6,000 outstanding military and overseas ballots. As long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 5 and received by Nov. 12, those ballots will be included in the unofficial results.

While it will still be a few days before the final numbers are tabulated, Benson said the state is above 5.5 million ballots cast.

Benson also acknowledged Wednesday that she is aware of non-credible bomb threats that targeted some polling locations in Washtenaw, Genesee, Saginaw and Wayne counties and said that the FBI has confirmed that the threats are tied to Russia.

"Last night, after the polls closed, doctored video circulated online with false allegations of widespread voter fraud, and the incoming president himself wrongly claimed there was significant law enforcement presence in Detroit and Philadelphia," Benson said. "Those false claims were easily debunked, and I'm grateful to so many of our partners for helping us ensure trusted information ruled the day."

Benson said she is working with state and local enforcement as well as the FBI on the bomb threat investigation.

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," the FBI said in a statement.

"Election integrity is among the FBI's highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote. As always, we urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to state or local law enforcement, or submit tips to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov."

CBS News has not yet projected a winner in Michigan's presidential race, the open U.S. Senate race between Rep. Elissa Slotkin and former congressman Mike Rogers and Michigan's 10th Congressional District race between incumbent Republican Rep. John James and Democratic challenger Carl Marlinga. Marlinga conceded the race to James Wednesday morning.

Projected winners have been named in 12 of Michigan's 13 Congressional races, as well as for the state's two Supreme Court races and State House races.