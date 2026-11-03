Police investigate reported bomb threat at Gibraltar polling location

Police say a polling location in Gibraltar was evacuated after a reported bomb threat amid the November midterm election.

According to the Browntown Township Police Department, the threat was called in at Carlson High School, which serves Browntown precincts 8 and 11.

Brownstown and Gibraltar police, along with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, conducted a sweep of the area.

"We take all threats seriously. The safety of voters, election workers, and the integrity of the democratic process are of the utmost importance. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available," Brownstown police said.

Police say voting has continued at the high school as K-9 units finish their sweeps.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.