Democrat Haley Stevens appears with Michigan GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers amid rift with Abdul El-Sayed

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens appeared with Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers Sunday amid a rift with Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed that has come front and center in the final sprint to Election Day.

Stevens, who narrowly lost to El-Sayed in the Michigan's Democratic primary in August, appeared alongside Rogers at a Detroit church on Sunday.

The development comes after Stevens, who had been heavily supported by the Senate Democrats' campaign arm in the primary and has since said she was supporting the Democratic ticket, called on El-Sayed last week to condemn an outside group's ad linking U.S. military aid to Israel to rising grocery prices, which she characterized as antisemitic. El-Sayed accused Stevens of "relitigating a primary that ended three months ago," although he has also clarified that the ad "was not made by me" and said he disagrees with its contents.

Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, right, and Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., attend a service at Perfecting Church, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Detroit. AP Photo/Jose Juarez

El-Sayed pushes to return the attention to the issues facing Michigan voters as he takes on the GOP candidate, Rogers. But Rogers praised Stevens on Friday for calling on El-Sayed to denounce the ad, and for expressing concerns raised by Michigan Jewish voters.

"Representative Haley Stevens is a courageous leader who deserves the respect of every Michigan voter," Rogers said in a post on X. "She has conducted herself with nothing but class since the Democratic primary, a primary where a majority of voters did not vote for her party's nominee."

Amid the rift, Stevens was asked to stay away from all remaining campaign events in the final days before Tuesday's election, CBS News previously reported. Stevens had been expected to appear with El-Sayed at a unity event Sunday alongside Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina. But El-Sayed said Saturday, "I would rather not distract from the key issues of this campaign."

Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish, said last week that he is voting for Rogers.