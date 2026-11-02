Chuck Schumer calls Haley Stevens' endorsement of Mike Rogers against Abdul El-Sayed a "despicable betrayal"

Rep. Haley Stevens, a Michigan Democrat, is backing Republican Mike Rogers in the state's U.S. Senate race, and multiple members of her staff have resigned.

Stevens, who initially endorsed Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, appeared with Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit on Sunday, two days before Tuesday's election. She narrowly lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed in August.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Stevens' reversal a "despicable betrayal."

The chair of the Michigan Democratic Party said even a freshman political science student would know the move is the end of Stevens' career. The chair said she is endorsing someone she has said she does not share values with "in any way, shape or form."

Stevens had planned to campaign with El-Sayed on Sunday. On Friday, she called on him to condemn an outside group's ad that linked U.S. military aid to Israel to high grocery prices, which she called antisemitic. El-Sayed has said the ad "was not made by me" and that he disagrees with its contents. CBS News reported Saturday that El-Sayed had asked Stevens to stay away from the remaining campaign events, citing two sources. Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish, said last week that he is voting for Rogers.

El-Sayed's spokeswoman said the campaign raised more than $1 million after Stevens endorsed Rogers.

It's not clear what effect the endorsement will have. As of Friday, nearly 1.9 million Michigan voters had already voted, according to the University of Florida's tracker.