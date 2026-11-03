Mike Rogers casts ballot in critical U.S. Senate race in Michigan

As Michiganders headed to the polls Tuesday, some of the state's highest-profile candidates were casting ballots of their own.

CBS News Detroit spoke with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson before she voted in Detroit and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers after he cast his ballot in White Lake, as both campaigns made their final push on Election Day.

Benson reflected on the conversations she's had with voters across Michigan during the campaign, saying their stories have reinforced what she believes should be the state's top priorities.

"I'm also really grateful for the people of Michigan who shared with me their stories, their challenges, their struggles along the campaign trail," Benson said. "Every stop I've heard challenges about healthcare, housing, electricity, gut-wrenching stories about people working multiple jobs just to keep food on the table. So I understand, in this moment, that we need leaders who are ready to solve problems."

Heading into Election Day, more than 2.3 million Michiganders had already cast their ballots. Benson said she's encouraged by the level of voter participation across the state.

Meanwhile, Rogers said he feels confident about where his campaign stands after months of campaigning across Michigan. He said he's built support from a broad coalition of voters and believes that will be the difference in the race.

"I just think we've reached a whole different coalition set that we've never quite seen here in the state of Michigan, from Democrats in the city of Detroit and Pontiac and Flint, Jewish Democrats all across the southeast, Chaldeans, Albanians, Indian Hindus," Rogers said. "We've had such great conversations about how we go together forward for our great state of Michigan."

Rogers' opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, cast his ballot during early voting.

Election results are expected to begin coming in after polls close Tuesday night.