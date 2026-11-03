Michigan election results and live counts for November 2026 midterm

In addition to the gubernatorial race, Michigan residents cast their ballots on Nov. 3 for U.S. House and Senate races, Michigan Senate and House races, local municipal races and statewide measures.
Check below to see the latest results from Michigan's top races.
Governor - Michigan election results
Attorney General - Michigan election results
Secretary of State - Michigan election results
U.S. Senate - Michigan election results
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 1
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 2
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 3
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 4
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 5
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 6
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 7
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 8
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 9
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 10
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 11
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 12
U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 13
More Michigan election results
Michigan House races
Michigan Senate races
Michigan Supreme Court races
Michigan Proposal 1
Michigan Proposal 2
U.S. House Balance of Power
U.S. Senate Balance of Power
Other Michigan races