Michigan election results and live counts for November 2026 midterm

In addition to the gubernatorial race, Michigan residents cast their ballots on Nov. 3 for U.S. House and Senate races, Michigan Senate and House races, local municipal races and statewide measures.

Check below to see the latest results from Michigan's top races.

Governor - Michigan election results

Attorney General - Michigan election results

Secretary of State - Michigan election results

U.S. Senate - Michigan election results

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 1

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 9

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 10

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 11

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 12

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 13

More Michigan election results

Michigan House races

Michigan Senate races

Michigan Supreme Court races

Michigan Proposal 1

Michigan Proposal 2

U.S. House Balance of Power

U.S. Senate Balance of Power

Other Michigan races