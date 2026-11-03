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Michigan election results and live counts for November 2026 midterm

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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In addition to the gubernatorial race, Michigan residents cast their ballots on Nov. 3 for U.S. House and Senate races, Michigan Senate and House races, local municipal races and statewide measures.    

Check below to see the latest results from Michigan's top races.

Governor - Michigan election results

Attorney General - Michigan election results

Secretary of State - Michigan election results 

U.S. Senate - Michigan election results

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 1

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 9

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 10

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 11

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 12

U.S. Representative - Michigan Congressional District 13

More Michigan election results

Michigan House races

Michigan Senate races

Michigan Supreme Court races

Michigan Proposal 1

Michigan Proposal 2

U.S. House Balance of Power

U.S. Senate Balance of Power

Other Michigan races

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