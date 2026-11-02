Michigan voters can get a new "I Voted" sticker designed by a student or resident

Michigan voters can pick up an "I Voted" sticker designed by a student or fellow resident when they cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

Voters can select a sticker on a first-come, first-served basis from the 2026 Secretary of State collection or, in some places, from locally run contests. The stickers are available at precincts on Election Day. In some locations, they are available during early in-person voting.

Artists were told to include the phrase "I Voted" in their nonpartisan, original designs. U.S. flags and Michigan landmarks are among the themes.

The "I Voted" sticker has been a grassroots Election Day tradition in the United States since the 1980s, with communities and states often creating unique designs to distribute on Election Day.

Michigan's 2026 "I Voted" sticker designs. Michigan Secretary of State

The Michigan Secretary of State's 2026 stickers feature nine designs that were announced in August. The winners included K-12 students from Romulus, Detroit and Dearborn Heights, along with general entry winners from Woodhaven, Redford Township and Oak Park.

The first statewide sticker contest took place in 2024. The howling werewolf design created by Grosse Pointe student Jayne Hynous for the 2024 series became so popular that individual werewolf stickers were selling for hundreds of dollars online.

Local competitions

Election clerks in the Southeast Michigan cities of Monroe and Huntington Woods held local "I Voted" sticker contests for the 2026 midterm election.

Monroe's contest was open to local students ages 5 through 18. The city picked three designs as the age bracket winners and two as clerk's choice winners. A total of 10 sticker designs will be printed and made available on Election Day.

The sticker design contest in Huntington Woods is part of the city's centennial celebrations. The winning artist was expected to be announced Tuesday, and the design will be distributed to Huntington Woods voters during the Nov. 3 election.