One-third of Michigan's active registered voters had voted by 7 a.m. on Election Day

By 7 a.m. Tuesday, 32.9% of Michigan's active registered voters had cast ballots, according to state data, as Election Day began. That's up from 31.2% on Monday morning, when 2,313,165 ballots had been cast.

That includes 750,469 people who voted early in person this election. Most early voting sites closed Sunday, though 13 communities, including Detroit, kept them open Monday. The remaining votes will come from people voting on Election Day and from absentee ballots turned in late.

In the 2024 presidential election, more than 1.2 million people voted early in person.

Voters are deciding the race for governor between Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James, and an open U.S. Senate seat, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers. Both pairs won their party primaries in August.

In a late October poll of likely voters by Mitchell Research & Communications, Benson was the choice of 49% and James 44%, compared with 46% and 39% in early October. In the Senate race, the same poll had El-Sayed at 51% and Rogers at 44%, compared with 45.6% and 41.4% earlier in the month. The surveys were conducted for CBS News Detroit and other Michigan television stations.

Michigan's open Senate seat could play a key role in the fight for control of the chamber.

In the August primary, 139,608 people voted early in person and 1,380,701 absentee ballots were returned.