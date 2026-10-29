What's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan for the November 2026 election?

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Michigan, with gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races highlighting this year's midterm election.

State House and state Senate races, as well as a pair of statewide proposals, city council and commission races, and municipal and school district proposals, will also appear on ballots across the area.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan.

Lapeer County November 2026 election

Almont Village Board

Almont Community Schools Board

Dryden Community Schools Board

Imlay City Community Schools Board

Almont Community Schools sinking fund millage proposal

Imlay City Community Schools operating millage renewal proposal

Lapeer Community Schools Board

North Branch Area Schools Board

Clifford Village Council

Village of Dryden trustee

Goodland Township millage for ordinance enforcement

Imlay City commissioner

Village of Otter Lake president

Village of Columbiaville trustee

Village of Otter Lake trustee

Marathon Township road improvement millage

Village of Metamora president

Village of Metamora trustee

Village of North Branch president

Village of North Branch trustee

Livingston County November 2026 election

Brighton Area Schools bond proposal

Brighton Area Schools Board

Fowlerville Public Schools Board

Howell Public Schools Board

Howell Public Schools operating millage proposal

Howell Public Schools operating millage proposal

Hartland Consolidated Schools Board

Hartland Consolidated Schools sinking fund millage proposal

Oakland Community College Board of Trustees

Pinckney Community Schools Board

Handy Township road millage proposal

Macomb County November 2026 election

Macomb County veterans' millage

Macomb County public transportation millage

Macomb County Zoological Authority millage

Macomb Community College Trustees

Romeo Community Schools Board

Warren Consolidated Schools Board

Macomb County executive

Utica mayor

Utica Community Schools Board

Sterling Heights charter amendment (2)

Lake Shore Public Schools Board

Roseville Community Schools Board

Richmond Community Schools Board

Romeo president

Romeo trustee

Romeo Community Schools Board

Romeo street improvements bond proposal

New Baltimore municipal facilities bond proposal

Mount Clemens Community School Board

Memphis mayor

Memphis City Council

Memphis Community Schools Board

Memphis police protection millage renewal

New Haven president

New Haven trustee

New Haven Community Schools Board

L'Anse Creuse Public Schools Board

Harrison Township millage to support grants

South Lake Schools Board

Fraser Public Schools Board

Eastpointe Community Schools Board

Eastpointe Community Schools improvement bond proposal

Center Line mayor

Center Line City Council

Center Line Public Schools Board

Center Line Public Library proposal

Armada Area Schools Board

Monroe County November 2026 election

Village of Carleton trustee

Ash Township fire equipment and operation millage renewal

Bedford Township fire protection proposal

Jefferson Schools bond proposal

Jefferson Schools Board

Village of Dundee president

Village of Dundee trustee

Dundee Township road and bridge millage renewal

Monroe County College Board of Trustees

Airport Community Schools Board

Bedford Public Schools Board

Dundee Community Schools Board

Summerfield Schools Board

Mason Consolidated Schools Board

Monroe Public Schools Board

Village of Maybee president

Village of Maybee trustee

Ida Public Schools Board

Luna Pier mayor

Luna Pier City Council

City of Milan fire services special assessment proposal

Summerfield Schools sinking fund millage proposal

Whiteford Agricultural Schools Board

Whiteford Township fire operating millage proposal

Oakland County November 2026 election

Oakland County Community College trustees

Oxford Community Schools Board

Oxford Community Schools operating millage proposal

Lake Orion Community Schools improvement bond proposal

Oakland County Zoological Authority millage renewal

Southeast Michigan Public Historical Museum Authority millage proposal

Addison Township trustee

Pontiac School District Board

Berkley School District Board

Birmingham Public Schools Board

Birmingham Public Schools facilities and safety improvement bond proposal

Bloomfield Hills Schools Board

Baldwin Public Library millage replacement

Bloomfield Township facilities bond proposal

Brandon Township police services renewal millage

Brandon School District Board

Clawson Public School Board

Clawson property disposition proposal

Walle Lake Consolidated Schools Board

Commerce Township pathway bond and millage

Farmington Public School District Board

Farmington Public School District improvement bond proposition

Ferndale Public Schools Board

Ferndale Public Schools operating millage replacement proposal

Ferndale Charter Amendment 1

Ferndale Charter Amendment 2

Hazel Park School District Board

Huron Valley Schools Board

Highland Township Fire Department millage

Village of Holly president

Village of Holly Council

Holly Area School District Board

Holly Area School District safe, security and school improvement bond proposal

Clarkston Community Schools Board

Independence Township police operating millage

Keego Harbor City Council

West Bloomfield School District Board

Waterford School District Board

Waterford School District operating millage proposal

Southfield Public Schools Board

Lathrup Village library millage proposal

South Lyon Community Schools Board

Lyon Township library millage proposal

Madison District Public Schools Board

Novi Community School District Board

Novi capital improvements millage

Rochester Community School District Board

Oakland Township safety path millage renewal

Orchard Lake Village council

Orchard Lake Village proposed ballot question

Orion Township expired police operating millage

Orion Township expired fire and emergency medical services operating millage

Orion Township new fire and emergency medical services capital improvement and staffing millage

Orion Township Public Library improvement bond proposal

Pontiac road facilities bond proposal

Avondale School District Board

Royal Oak Schools Board

Royal Oak Schools improvement bond proposition

Royal Oak senior services millage renewal

Royal Oak parks, forestry, recreation, playgrounds and animal shelter millage

Oak Park School District Board

Beverly Hills council

Sylvan Lake council

Troy School District Board

Clarkston mayor

Clarkston City Council

Clarkston police, fire and emergency response millage proposal

Waterford Township fire operating millage renewal

Waterford Township police operating millage renewal

Sanilac County November 2026 election

Sandusky Community Schools Board

Deckerville Community Schools Board

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Schools Board

Brown City mayor

Brown City City Council

Brown City Community Schools Board

Peck Community Schools Board

Croswell-Lexington Community Schools Board

Croswell City Council

Village of Forestville president

Village of Forestville trustee

Village of Peck president

Village of Peck trustee

Village of Peck proposal to sell certain Bartlett Park property

Evergreen Township road millage renewal

Marlette Community Schools Board

Greenleaf Township road brine millage

Lexington Township public safety millage

Lexington Township road improvement millage

Village of Lexington trustee

Village of Lexington president

Village of Deckerville trustee

Marlette mayor

Marlette City Council

Village of Minden mayor

Village of Minden trustee

Moore Township fire millage renewal

Sandusky mayor

Sandusky City Council

Village of Port Sanilac trustee

Village of Port Sanilac president

Speaker Township trustee

Speaker Township road maintenance and dust control millage proposal

Speaker Township fire protection millage proposal

Village of Carsonville president

Village of Carsonville trustee

Village of Applegate trustee

Village of Applegate president

Wheatland Township road maintenance millage renewal

St. Clair County November 2026 election

St. Clair Community College trustees

Algonac Community Schools Board

Algonac City Council

Capac Community Schools Board

Yale Public Schools bond proposal

Port Huron Area School District Board

Burtchville Township road millage renewal

Anchor Bay Schools Board

East China School District Board

Casco Township road improvement and maintenance millage renewal

Clyde Township supervisor

Marysville Public Schools Board

Emmett Township operating millage proposal

Village of Emmett president

Village of Emmett trustee

Memphis Community Schools Board

Marine City mayor

Marine City public safety fire protection millage proposal

Marysville mayor

Marysville City Council

Marysville Public Schools Board

Memphis mayor

Memphis City Council

Memphis Community Schools Board

Memphis police protection millage renewal

Village of Capac president

Village of Capac trustee

Village of Capac roads and streets millage renewal

Port Huron mayor

Port Huron City Council

St. Clair mayor

St. Clair City Council

Yale fire equipment and operations millage proposal

Washtenaw County November 2026 election

Milan Area Schools Board

Washtenaw Community College Trustees

Ypsilanti mayor

Ypsilanti City Council

Ypsilanti Community Schools Board

Ypsilanti non-partisan election proposal

Ypsilanti police budget proposal

Lincoln Consolidated Schools Board

Saline Area Fire Authority millage resolution

York Township supervisor

Ann Arbor Public Schools Board

Dexter Community Schools Board

Chelsea School District Board

Manchester Community Schools Board

Scio Township trustee

Scio Township road, bridge and culvert improvement millage proposal

Saline Area Fire Authority millage resolution

Saline Area Schools Board

Saline mayor

Saline City Council

Whitmore Lake Public Schools Board

Northfield Township fire service and medical rescue millage proposal

Manchester Township fire protection services millage proposal

Dexter mayor

Dexter City Council

Dexter city charter amendment

Augusta Township fire protection and prevention millage increase

Ann Arbor Township trustee

Ann Arbor mayor

Ann Arbor creation and governance of a municipal electric utility proposal

Ann Arbor new sidewalks proposal

Ann Arbor terms of elected officials proposal

Ann Arbor street and bridge repair and replacement proposal

Ann Arbor signatures of nomination process proposal

Wayne County November 2026 election

Schoolcraft College operating millage renewal

Wayne County executive

Wayne County Community College District Trustees

Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Schools Board

Van Buren Schools Board

Gibraltar School District Board

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Board

Dearborn Public Schools Board

Dearborn Public Schools improvement bond proposition

Dearborn Heights City Council

Crestwood School District Board

Dearborn Heights charter revision proposal

Detroit Community School District Board

Ecorse mayor

Ecorse City Council

Ecorse Public Schools Board

Flat Rock Community Schools Board

Woodhaven-Brownstown School District Board

Garden City mayor

Garden City Public Schools Board

Gibraltar public safety millage proposal

Grosse Ile Township Schools Board

Grosse Ile recreation program millage renewal

Grosse Ile greenways/open space millage

Grosse Ile Fire Department equipment millage renewal

Grosse Ile bike path maintenance millage renewal

Grosse Pointe Public Schools Board

Grosse Pointe City special assessment for police and fire departments

Grosse Pointe Public Library millage renewal proposal

Grosse Pointe Park parks and recreation millage proposal

Hamtramck Public Schools Board

Harper Woods School District Board

Highland Park mayor

Highland Park City Council

Highland Park Public Schools Board

Huron Schools Board

Westwood Community Schools Board

Inkster parks and recreation millage renewal

Inkster senior services operations millage renewal

Lincoln Park mayor

Lincoln Park City Council

Lincoln Park Public Schools Board

Lincoln Park Headlee override proposal

Livonia Public Schools Board

Northville Public Schools Board

Redford Union School District Board

Redford Union School District operating millage proposal

River Rouge School District Board

Rockwood Headlee operating millage restoration for transportation infrastructure

Romulus Community Schools Board

Romulus Community Schools operating millage renewal proposal

Southgate Schools Board

Southgate charter amendment to remove term limits for elected officials

Southgate charter amendment for general finance

Sumpter Township police protection millage renewal

Taylor Public Schools Board

Taylor Public Schools operating millage replacement proposal

Riverview Community Schools Board

Trenton Schools Board

Riverview Community Schools bond proposal

Van Buren Public Schools Board

Wayne-Westland Community Schools Board

Wyandotte Public Schools Board

Wyandotte Public Schools operating millage proposal

Sample ballot for the November 2026 election

You can view your sample ballot online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Michiganders can also find their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center. Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host multiple precincts).

When is the last day to register to vote in Michigan?

Michigan offers same-day voter registration, which allows you to register on Election Day at your local clerk's office on Nov. 3, 2026.

The deadline to register by mail or online has now passed, but you can register to vote in person at your clerk's office within 14 days of an election and on Election Day. You will need to provide proof of residency documentation.

You can check your voter registration status online.

How late are Michigan polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.