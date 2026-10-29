What's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan for the November 2026 election?
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Michigan, with gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races highlighting this year's midterm election.
State House and state Senate races, as well as a pair of statewide proposals, city council and commission races, and municipal and school district proposals, will also appear on ballots across the area.
Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan.
Lapeer County November 2026 election
- Almont Village Board
- Almont Community Schools Board
- Dryden Community Schools Board
- Imlay City Community Schools Board
- Almont Community Schools sinking fund millage proposal
- Imlay City Community Schools operating millage renewal proposal
- Lapeer Community Schools Board
- North Branch Area Schools Board
- Clifford Village Council
- Village of Dryden trustee
- Goodland Township millage for ordinance enforcement
- Imlay City commissioner
- Village of Otter Lake president
- Village of Columbiaville trustee
- Village of Otter Lake trustee
- Marathon Township road improvement millage
- Village of Metamora president
- Village of Metamora trustee
- Village of North Branch president
- Village of North Branch trustee
Livingston County November 2026 election
- Brighton Area Schools bond proposal
- Brighton Area Schools Board
- Fowlerville Public Schools Board
- Howell Public Schools Board
- Howell Public Schools operating millage proposal
- Howell Public Schools operating millage proposal
- Hartland Consolidated Schools Board
- Hartland Consolidated Schools sinking fund millage proposal
- Oakland Community College Board of Trustees
- Pinckney Community Schools Board
- Handy Township road millage proposal
Macomb County November 2026 election
- Macomb County veterans' millage
- Macomb County public transportation millage
- Macomb County Zoological Authority millage
- Macomb Community College Trustees
- Romeo Community Schools Board
- Warren Consolidated Schools Board
- Macomb County executive
- Utica mayor
- Utica Community Schools Board
- Sterling Heights charter amendment (2)
- Lake Shore Public Schools Board
- Roseville Community Schools Board
- Richmond Community Schools Board
- Romeo president
- Romeo trustee
- Romeo Community Schools Board
- Romeo street improvements bond proposal
- New Baltimore municipal facilities bond proposal
- Mount Clemens Community School Board
- Memphis mayor
- Memphis City Council
- Memphis Community Schools Board
- Memphis police protection millage renewal
- New Haven president
- New Haven trustee
- New Haven Community Schools Board
- L'Anse Creuse Public Schools Board
- Harrison Township millage to support grants
- South Lake Schools Board
- Fraser Public Schools Board
- Eastpointe Community Schools Board
- Eastpointe Community Schools improvement bond proposal
- Center Line mayor
- Center Line City Council
- Center Line Public Schools Board
- Center Line Public Library proposal
- Armada Area Schools Board
Monroe County November 2026 election
- Village of Carleton trustee
- Ash Township fire equipment and operation millage renewal
- Bedford Township fire protection proposal
- Jefferson Schools bond proposal
- Jefferson Schools Board
- Village of Dundee president
- Village of Dundee trustee
- Dundee Township road and bridge millage renewal
- Monroe County College Board of Trustees
- Airport Community Schools Board
- Bedford Public Schools Board
- Dundee Community Schools Board
- Summerfield Schools Board
- Mason Consolidated Schools Board
- Monroe Public Schools Board
- Village of Maybee president
- Village of Maybee trustee
- Ida Public Schools Board
- Luna Pier mayor
- Luna Pier City Council
- City of Milan fire services special assessment proposal
- Summerfield Schools sinking fund millage proposal
- Whiteford Agricultural Schools Board
- Whiteford Township fire operating millage proposal
Oakland County November 2026 election
- Oakland County Community College trustees
- Oxford Community Schools Board
- Oxford Community Schools operating millage proposal
- Lake Orion Community Schools improvement bond proposal
- Oakland County Zoological Authority millage renewal
- Southeast Michigan Public Historical Museum Authority millage proposal
- Addison Township trustee
- Pontiac School District Board
- Berkley School District Board
- Birmingham Public Schools Board
- Birmingham Public Schools facilities and safety improvement bond proposal
- Bloomfield Hills Schools Board
- Baldwin Public Library millage replacement
- Bloomfield Township facilities bond proposal
- Brandon Township police services renewal millage
- Brandon School District Board
- Clawson Public School Board
- Clawson property disposition proposal
- Walle Lake Consolidated Schools Board
- Commerce Township pathway bond and millage
- Farmington Public School District Board
- Farmington Public School District improvement bond proposition
- Ferndale Public Schools Board
- Ferndale Public Schools operating millage replacement proposal
- Ferndale Charter Amendment 1
- Ferndale Charter Amendment 2
- Hazel Park School District Board
- Huron Valley Schools Board
- Highland Township Fire Department millage
- Village of Holly president
- Village of Holly Council
- Holly Area School District Board
- Holly Area School District safe, security and school improvement bond proposal
- Clarkston Community Schools Board
- Independence Township police operating millage
- Keego Harbor City Council
- West Bloomfield School District Board
- Waterford School District Board
- Waterford School District operating millage proposal
- Southfield Public Schools Board
- Lathrup Village library millage proposal
- South Lyon Community Schools Board
- Lyon Township library millage proposal
- Madison District Public Schools Board
- Novi Community School District Board
- Novi capital improvements millage
- Rochester Community School District Board
- Oakland Township safety path millage renewal
- Orchard Lake Village council
- Orchard Lake Village proposed ballot question
- Orion Township expired police operating millage
- Orion Township expired fire and emergency medical services operating millage
- Orion Township new fire and emergency medical services capital improvement and staffing millage
- Orion Township Public Library improvement bond proposal
- Pontiac road facilities bond proposal
- Avondale School District Board
- Royal Oak Schools Board
- Royal Oak Schools improvement bond proposition
- Royal Oak senior services millage renewal
- Royal Oak parks, forestry, recreation, playgrounds and animal shelter millage
- Oak Park School District Board
- Beverly Hills council
- Sylvan Lake council
- Troy School District Board
- Clarkston mayor
- Clarkston City Council
- Clarkston police, fire and emergency response millage proposal
- Waterford Township fire operating millage renewal
- Waterford Township police operating millage renewal
Sanilac County November 2026 election
- Sandusky Community Schools Board
- Deckerville Community Schools Board
- Carsonville-Port Sanilac Schools Board
- Brown City mayor
- Brown City City Council
- Brown City Community Schools Board
- Peck Community Schools Board
- Croswell-Lexington Community Schools Board
- Croswell City Council
- Village of Forestville president
- Village of Forestville trustee
- Village of Peck president
- Village of Peck trustee
- Village of Peck proposal to sell certain Bartlett Park property
- Evergreen Township road millage renewal
- Marlette Community Schools Board
- Greenleaf Township road brine millage
- Lexington Township public safety millage
- Lexington Township road improvement millage
- Village of Lexington trustee
- Village of Lexington president
- Village of Deckerville trustee
- Marlette mayor
- Marlette City Council
- Village of Minden mayor
- Village of Minden trustee
- Moore Township fire millage renewal
- Sandusky mayor
- Sandusky City Council
- Village of Port Sanilac trustee
- Village of Port Sanilac president
- Speaker Township trustee
- Speaker Township road maintenance and dust control millage proposal
- Speaker Township fire protection millage proposal
- Village of Carsonville president
- Village of Carsonville trustee
- Village of Applegate trustee
- Village of Applegate president
- Wheatland Township road maintenance millage renewal
St. Clair County November 2026 election
- St. Clair Community College trustees
- Algonac Community Schools Board
- Algonac City Council
- Capac Community Schools Board
- Yale Public Schools bond proposal
- Port Huron Area School District Board
- Burtchville Township road millage renewal
- Anchor Bay Schools Board
- East China School District Board
- Casco Township road improvement and maintenance millage renewal
- Clyde Township supervisor
- Marysville Public Schools Board
- Emmett Township operating millage proposal
- Village of Emmett president
- Village of Emmett trustee
- Memphis Community Schools Board
- Marine City mayor
- Marine City public safety fire protection millage proposal
- Marysville mayor
- Marysville City Council
- Marysville Public Schools Board
- Memphis mayor
- Memphis City Council
- Memphis Community Schools Board
- Memphis police protection millage renewal
- Village of Capac president
- Village of Capac trustee
- Village of Capac roads and streets millage renewal
- Port Huron mayor
- Port Huron City Council
- St. Clair mayor
- St. Clair City Council
- Yale fire equipment and operations millage proposal
Washtenaw County November 2026 election
- Milan Area Schools Board
- Washtenaw Community College Trustees
- Ypsilanti mayor
- Ypsilanti City Council
- Ypsilanti Community Schools Board
- Ypsilanti non-partisan election proposal
- Ypsilanti police budget proposal
- Lincoln Consolidated Schools Board
- Saline Area Fire Authority millage resolution
- York Township supervisor
- Ann Arbor Public Schools Board
- Dexter Community Schools Board
- Chelsea School District Board
- Manchester Community Schools Board
- Scio Township trustee
- Scio Township road, bridge and culvert improvement millage proposal
- Saline Area Fire Authority millage resolution
- Saline Area Schools Board
- Saline mayor
- Saline City Council
- Whitmore Lake Public Schools Board
- Northfield Township fire service and medical rescue millage proposal
- Manchester Township fire protection services millage proposal
- Dexter mayor
- Dexter City Council
- Dexter city charter amendment
- Augusta Township fire protection and prevention millage increase
- Ann Arbor Township trustee
- Ann Arbor mayor
- Ann Arbor creation and governance of a municipal electric utility proposal
- Ann Arbor new sidewalks proposal
- Ann Arbor terms of elected officials proposal
- Ann Arbor street and bridge repair and replacement proposal
- Ann Arbor signatures of nomination process proposal
Wayne County November 2026 election
- Schoolcraft College operating millage renewal
- Wayne County executive
- Wayne County Community College District Trustees
- Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Schools Board
- Van Buren Schools Board
- Gibraltar School District Board
- Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Board
- Dearborn Public Schools Board
- Dearborn Public Schools improvement bond proposition
- Dearborn Heights City Council
- Crestwood School District Board
- Dearborn Heights charter revision proposal
- Detroit Community School District Board
- Ecorse mayor
- Ecorse City Council
- Ecorse Public Schools Board
- Flat Rock Community Schools Board
- Woodhaven-Brownstown School District Board
- Garden City mayor
- Garden City Public Schools Board
- Gibraltar public safety millage proposal
- Grosse Ile Township Schools Board
- Grosse Ile recreation program millage renewal
- Grosse Ile greenways/open space millage
- Grosse Ile Fire Department equipment millage renewal
- Grosse Ile bike path maintenance millage renewal
- Grosse Pointe Public Schools Board
- Grosse Pointe City special assessment for police and fire departments
- Grosse Pointe Public Library millage renewal proposal
- Grosse Pointe Park parks and recreation millage proposal
- Hamtramck Public Schools Board
- Harper Woods School District Board
- Highland Park mayor
- Highland Park City Council
- Highland Park Public Schools Board
- Huron Schools Board
- Westwood Community Schools Board
- Inkster parks and recreation millage renewal
- Inkster senior services operations millage renewal
- Lincoln Park mayor
- Lincoln Park City Council
- Lincoln Park Public Schools Board
- Lincoln Park Headlee override proposal
- Livonia Public Schools Board
- Northville Public Schools Board
- Redford Union School District Board
- Redford Union School District operating millage proposal
- River Rouge School District Board
- Rockwood Headlee operating millage restoration for transportation infrastructure
- Romulus Community Schools Board
- Romulus Community Schools operating millage renewal proposal
- Southgate Schools Board
- Southgate charter amendment to remove term limits for elected officials
- Southgate charter amendment for general finance
- Sumpter Township police protection millage renewal
- Taylor Public Schools Board
- Taylor Public Schools operating millage replacement proposal
- Riverview Community Schools Board
- Trenton Schools Board
- Riverview Community Schools bond proposal
- Van Buren Public Schools Board
- Wayne-Westland Community Schools Board
- Wyandotte Public Schools Board
- Wyandotte Public Schools operating millage proposal
Sample ballot for the November 2026 election
You can view your sample ballot online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.
Michiganders can also find their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center. Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host multiple precincts).
When is the last day to register to vote in Michigan?
Michigan offers same-day voter registration, which allows you to register on Election Day at your local clerk's office on Nov. 3, 2026.
The deadline to register by mail or online has now passed, but you can register to vote in person at your clerk's office within 14 days of an election and on Election Day. You will need to provide proof of residency documentation.
You can check your voter registration status online.
How late are Michigan polls open?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.