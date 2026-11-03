Christina Hines, Michael Bouchard vie to replace John James in Michigan's 10th congressional district

Army Captain and President Trump-endorsed Mike Bouchard Jr. and attorney Christina Hines are going head-to-head to win Michigan's 10th congressional district and replace Republican Congressman John James, who is running for governor.

After winning the primary elections in their respective parties, both candidates have been competing to win the most votes ahead of the November midterm. The district, which is a two-year term, covers several communities in parts of Macomb and Oakland counties.

Prior to James, the district was represented by GOP Congresswoman Lisa McClain. But after the districts were redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, McClain was shifted to the 9th congressional district. James was elected to the new 10th district in 2022 and was reelected in 2024.

If Hines is elected, it will be the first time a Democrat is elected to the 10th district since David Bonior.

The candidates

A member of the Army National Guard, Bouchard graduated from Michigan State University's ROTC program and served in the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, according to his website. Bouchard's father, also named Michael Bouchard, is currently serving his seventh term as the Oakland County sheriff.

Bouchard defeated Justin Kirk and Steffan Demetropoulos in the Republican primary.

Hines worked as a prosecutor after graduating from the University of Michigan and earning a degree from Wayne State University Law School. Hines ran unsuccessfully for the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office in 2024, losing to incumbent Peter Lucido.

Hines defeated Eric Chung and former Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel in the Democratic primary election.

Key issues

Bouchard's campaign focuses on the economy, immigration & security, education, affordability, Medicare & Social Security, health care, and lowering gas prices, according to his website. For education, Bouchard proposed a Parents Bill of Rights that would give parents a say in what their children are being taught. For gas, he proposed several initiatives, such as suspending the state and federal gas tax, ending the conflict with Iran and opening more refineries.

Before the primary election, Bouchard told CBS News Detroit that "putting America first" made him stand out from candidates. He says he'd push for more trade workers and trade schools. When it comes to immigration, Bouchard says he is not in favor of abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As part of his campaign, he calls for the completion of the border wall.

Meanwhile, Hines' campaign focuses on universal health care, money out of politics, education, Social Security, high prices, disability rights, housing, Macomb County, and the environment. Hines pushes for supporting federal funding for wastewater treatment, stormwater management and combined sewer overflow separation.

Hines told CBS News Detroit before the August primary that there needed to be an end to any retaliatory tariffs. Like Bouchard, Hines is calling for an end to the war with Iran. She proposes that every American have access to "quality, affordable health care."