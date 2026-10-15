Who is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan? Meet the candidates running to replace Gary Peters.

After the current U.S. Senator for Michigan, Gary Peters, announced in January 2025 that he would step down at the end of his Senate term, a key seat has opened up in the U.S. Senate for Michigan.

Michigan's August primary saw Abdul El-Sayed win the Democratic primary against Congresswoman Haley Stevens. El-Sayed is now running in the general election against Republican Mike Rogers, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. Candidates from four other parties will also be on the November ballot.

Who are the candidates running for U.S. Senate representing Michigan in 2026?

Abdul El-Sayed

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed announced in April 2025 that he would be running for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat in the 2026 election.

El-Sayed is a former Michigan health official who served as both the health officer and the director of Wayne County's Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services.

Abdul El-Sayed BillMoree.com

Before that, he also served as Detroit's health commissioner and is an internationally known public health expert and healthcare advocate. Before his public service work, he earned his medical degree from Columbia University and a second doctorate at Oxford University.

El-Sayed says in his campaign that he will "get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, and pass Medicare for All."

He says he is fighting for an economy and healthcare system that work for everyone, affordable housing for all, clean air and water, accessible education and sensible foreign policy rooted in diplomacy and justice.

Mike Rogers

The Republican Party's candidate, Mike Rogers, announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate in April 2025.

Rogers is a former congressman who ran in the 2024 race for the same seat but lost to the incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

Mike Rogers

Rogers worked at a factory in Michigan before serving in the U.S. Army and working as an FBI agent. In 1994, he became a state senator and, in 2000, ran for a U.S. Congressional seat, where he served on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and as chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Rogers says that he will "stand with President Trump to deliver on the mandate given to him by the American people."

He says his plans include bringing manufacturing jobs back; lowering the cost of gas, groceries and prescription drugs; protecting seniors' Social Security and Medicare; and prioritizing education over indoctrination.

Lydia Christensen

Lydia Christensen is running for Michigan's U.S. Senate as the Libertarian Party nominee.

Lydia Christensen Lydia Christensen

Christensen's background is in computer science and computer programming.

According to her campaign, Christensen "speaks for all Michiganders free from left-right party constraints."

Christensen says her plan focuses on Great Lakes protection, housing, tribal sovereignty, civil liberties and economic opportunity.

Timothy Long

Timothy Long is running for Michigan's U.S. Senate as the U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate.

Long says on his Facebook page that he supports the right to life, is against giving money to other countries when the U.S. is in debt and thinks the two-party system is broken.

Douglas P. Marsh

The Green Party's candidate for Michigan's U.S. Senate is Douglas P. Marsh.

Douglas P. Marsh Douglas P. Marsh

Marsh is a community journalist who says, "What if regular, working-class people made the law?"

Marsh says his priorities include affordability, universal healthcare, housing market reforms, ceasefire and clean water.

Walter P. Kristy



Walter P. Kristy is the candidate for the Natural Law Party for Michigan's U.S. Senate. However, he says on his campaign website, "The Natural Law Party allows me to run an independent campaign. There isn't any party control over my political positions."

Kristy's background is in economics, and he says he stands for women's rights to choose an abortion, the right to bear arms, protecting civil liberties, protecting the environment and upgrading the power grid.