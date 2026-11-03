Lisa McClain seeks another term in Michigan's 9th District against Democrat Ray Pooley

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain is seeking another term in Michigan's 9th Congressional District, facing Democrat Ray Pooley.

Four third-party candidates are also running: Destiny Clayton (Green Party), Kevin Vayko (Libertarian Party), John Vlahos (U.S. Taxpayers Party) and Jim Walkowicz (Working Class Party).

The district is primarily in Michigan's Thumb area and includes all or parts of Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Sanilac and Tuscola counties.

The candidates

McClain is the incumbent. She was re-elected in 2022 and 2024 after redistricting moved her out of the 10th District. McClain has a business degree from Northwood University and worked 30 years in the private sector.

Pooley is a third-generation manufacturer and a CNC machinist. He grew up in a farming community.

Key issues

Issues McClain lists on her website include supporting a strong national defense, secure international borders, effective law enforcement and protecting the Great Lakes. She also describes herself as "pro-life" and supports the right to own firearms under the Second Amendment.

McClain says she wants economic policies that spur job growth.

Pooley's website says his priorities include a pro-union stance, expanding trade schools and creating supply chains "that start and end in the USA." He also wants to preserve family farms, simplify the tax code, raise the minimum wage and help small businesses stay competitive. He also supports Medicare for all.

Pooley said the hunters and fishermen in his family taught him a lesson he's never forgotten: "Take care of the land, water, and air, and they'll take care of you."