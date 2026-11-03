Jeremy Moss, Ethan Baker face off in Michigan's 11th District to replace Stevens

After Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss won Michigan's 11th Congressional District Democratic primary with 75,449 votes, he is facing Republican candidate Ethan Baker, the mayor of Troy, who ran unopposed in his party's primary, for the Michigan seat.

Other candidates for the seat include Farid Ishac (Libertarian Party), Ryan Teasdale (Green Party) and Anil Kumar (independent).

The seat has opened after Congresswoman Haley Stevens announced her bid for the U.S. Senate, and she lost to Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary in August.

Michigan's 11th congressional district encompasses Oakland County and includes major cities such as Royal Oak, Pontiac, Troy, West Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Auburn Hills and Wixom.

The candidates

Before the Michigan Legislature, Moss was elected to the Southfield City Council in 2011 and became the youngest person elected. Afterward, he was elected to the state House in 2014, where he served as the Democratic Caucus Whip. He was then elected to the Michigan Senate in 2018.

Baker served on the Troy City Council for four years before being elected mayor in 2019. He was reelected mayor in 2023. Baker previously worked as a special assistant to former President Ronald Reagan in California following his presidency.

Kumar is a urologist and surgeon who immigrated from India to the U.S. to practice medicine, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Key issues

Moss says he is focused on issues such as protecting voting rights, improving gun safety, lowering healthcare costs, combating political corruption and supporting the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which would allow workers to unionize.

Baker says his campaign focuses on issues such as mental and physical health, the cost of living, jobs, the economy and infrastructure.