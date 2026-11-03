Michigan Proposal 1 asks whether voters want a state constitutional convention

Michigan Proposal 26-1 on the Nov. 3 ballot asks voters whether they wish to convene a state constitutional convention.

This is a process that comes up for question in specific years, and 2026 happens to be one of those years. The current state constitution was created after such a vote in 1961.

A "yes" vote on Proposal 26-1 would begin the process of assigning delegates to write a new document that sets forth the underlying rules for state government.

The ballot issue

Michigan Proposal 26-1 is on the ballot across the state with this language:

"Shall a convention of elected delegates be convened in 2027 to draft a general revision of the State Constitution for presentation to the state's voters for their approval or rejection?"

Voters choose yes or no.

The process

The Senate Fiscal Agency prepared an overview report on the proposal that explains the ballot question and potential impact.

If voters say no, the existing constitution remains in effect.

If voters say yes, there will be 148 delegates needed, one each for the state's 38 Senate Districts and 100 House districts. The delegates would likely be chosen through a party primary in May 2027 and a general election in August 2027, the report said.

If that schedule holds up for electing the delegates, the meetings will begin in October 2027.

The Senate report said the state would face about $10.2 million in expenses such as the salary for convention delegates, information technology staff, legal experts and meeting space rental fees.

Views on Proposal 26-1

Those who wish to vote no on Proposal 26-1 say that the 1963 Constitution has been flexible enough to adapt for changing economic, political and social conditions; and that there is no pressing need to draft a new constitution, according to the Senate analysis.

The opponents voiced concerns that special interest groups and lobbyists might push for significant changes that reverse voters' intentions on separately passed amendments.

Those who wish to vote yes on Proposal 26-1 say that the 1963 Constitution lacks transparency and has become too complicated over the years, according to the Senate analysis.

A revised document could provide an opportunity to streamline the constitution. It could also allow for the overturning of controversial amendments.

The above video originally aired on July 28, 2026.