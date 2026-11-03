Garlin Gilchrist, Anthony Forlini compete for Michigan secretary of state

After the current secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, became term-limited in her seat and decided to run for governor, the seat opened, and candidates include Garlin Gilchrist for the Democratic Party and Anthony Forlini for the Republican Party.

Other candidates for the position include Christine Sloan (Libertarian), Scott E. Aughney (U.S. Taxpayers) and Eric Borregard (Green).

The secretary of state's duties include election and voter-related matters, as well as driver's license and vehicle registration matters.

The candidates

Gilchrist is the lieutenant governor of Michigan, serving under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Gilchrist initially declared his candidacy for Michigan governor in 2025 but then announced he would run for secretary of state in 2026.

Before serving as lieutenant governor, Gilchrist lost his campaign for Detroit city clerk and worked as a software engineer at Microsoft.

Forlini is the Macomb County clerk, the local official responsible for election matters in the county. He was elected and re-elected in 2024 for the position. Forlini announced his candidacy for the position in 2025.

He was a state representative from 2011 to 2016 and Harrison Township supervisor from 2004 to 2011. He has also been a business owner for 35 years, working as a certified financial planner.

Key issues

Gilchrist says in his campaign that he aims to defend people's democracy and the right to vote; improve government services, making them faster and more convenient; and modernize licensing and registration.

Forlini says his priorities include protecting election integrity, strengthening transparency, enforcing the rule of law and running a high-performing office that respects the public.