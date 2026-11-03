Rashida Tlaib seeks another term in Michigan's 12th District against James Hooper

Democrat Rashida Tlaib is seeking another term in Michigan's 12th Congressional District, facing another challenge from Republican James Hooper.

Three third-party candidates are also running: Brenda Sanders from the Green Party; Marc Sosnowski from the U.S. Taxpayers Party; and Gary Walkowicz from the Working Class Party.

Michigan's 12th Congressional District includes parts of Oakland and Wayne counties, including the cities of Southfield, Dearborn, and Livonia.

The candidates

Tlaib first won a Congressional election in 2018. Her current committee assignments include the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. She is a Detroit native and a former social worker. Tlaib became the first Muslim woman to serve in the Michigan legislature in 2008.

Hooper ran against Tlaib, losing to her, in the 2024 election. He grew up in Detroit and worked at the Eastern Market while in school. He also worked in the building trades and served overseas with Samaritan's Purse.

The issues

Tlaib's campaign themes are community, justice and accountability. Legislation that she has taken on while in office includes working to reduce the cost of living with efforts such as the Prohibiting Auto Insurance Discrimination Act and the Stop Price Gouging in Grocery Stores Act.

Hoover calls himself a "liberty-minded conservative Republican." His campaign themes include pro-life "from conception to natural death" and reducing "overburdensome" regulations and bureaucracy for business. He is also a supporter of the 2nd Amendment rights.