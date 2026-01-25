Snow storm live updates as Boston area braces for 20+ inches of snow. Get the latest weather forecast and preparations.

Watch CBS News
Snow storm live updates as Boston area braces for 20+ inches of snow.

By
Mike Toole
Mike Toole,
Matt Schooley
Matt Schooley,
Neal Riley
Neal Riley,
Riley Rourke
Riley Rourke,
Julie Hanson
Julie Hanson

Boston, Massachusetts faces biggest snowstorm in 4 years

  • As much as two feet of snow could fall in parts of Massachusetts early Sunday into late Monday, according to weather forecasts.
  • Schools across the state will be closed on Monday because of the snowstorm.  
  • The storm will break a snow drought for Boston. The last significant snowfall of more than six inches was on February 25, 2022.
  • The last time Boston had at least a foot of snow in the city was on January 29, 2022.
  • When it ends, the snow won't be melting any time soon. Bitter cold air will stick around for several days.
 

Weather forecast calls for nearly 2 feet of snow for Boston, most of Massachusetts

The snow is expected to start falling in the Boston area Sunday morning and last through the day Monday. 

WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast for Massachusetts.

By Mike Toole
 

Boston's last "big" snowstorm

The last time Boston had more than a foot of snow fall in a single storm was nearly four years ago, on Jan. 29, 2022.

Nearly two feet of snow covered Boston's neighborhoods in what became known as the Blizzard of 2022. Winds were high enough and visibility was low enough that it was the city's first blizzard in four years.

At 23.8 inches of snow at Boston's official measuring point of Logan Airport, it was the second largest January snowfall ever in the city and sits at the number seven spot for the snowiest storms in Boston's history.

The jackpot area for the Blizzard of 2022 was just south of Boston. Places like Stoughton, Sharon, Quincy and Rockland all had more than two feet of snow, up to 30 inches. North of Boston, Danvers and Swampscott also topped the two-foot mark. 

By Julie Hanson
 

How to get your car ready before a snowstorm

Driving in a snowstorm is never recommended, but if you have to, get your car or truck ready ahead of time.

Start by filling it up with gas. You don't want ice building up in your tank or fuel lines. Make sure you have plenty of windshield wiper fluid and that your wiper blades are in good shape.

Pack a survival kit in case you get stuck in the snow. It should have a flashlight, batteries, a phone charger, blankets, a first aid kit and extra clothes.

You'll also need a shovel, an ice scraper and brush, jumper cables, water and snacks.

If you get stuck in the snow, you should stay in your car or truck. Read more here.

By Mike Toole
 

How to prepare your home for a snowstorm

Getting your home ready before the snow starts to accumulate can keep you safe and save you time and money.

You should have at least one shovel and some ice melt at your home. If you have a snowblower, fill up the tank with gas and, if possible, have it serviced

Sprinkle snow melt on the stairs and walkways outside before the snow starts to keep the bottom layers from icing.

Remove any branches or dead trees near your house that could fall if there's heavy, wet snow.

Clear out your gutters and drains to prevent melting snow and ice from building up and causing ice dams.

Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they're working. Have fresh batteries ready if the power goes out.

Once the snow starts falling, keep all outside vents clear of snow.

For more information, click here.

By Mike Toole

